Tamil Nadu temple guard dies in police custody, AIADMK demands inquiry

Family members of a temple guard from Sivaganga who died in police custody have alleged that the cause of death of the 28-year-old was not natural and he passed away allegedly after being beaten and tortured during police interrogation. AIADMK's Palaniswami said that Ajit Kumar was reportedly arrested and interrogated by the Thirupuvanam police following a complaint that he had stolen gold jewellery.(PTI)

Ajit Kumar was initially detained for questioning regarding a theft at the Madapuram Kaliamman temple in Tirupuvanam, where he worked as a security guard, the district Superintendent of Police said.

AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami condemned the incident and demanded a judicial inquiry into the matter and to provide compensation for Kumar's family.

In a post on X, Palaniswami said, "Ajit Kumar, a security guard at the Madapuram temple in Sivagangai district, was reportedly arrested and interrogated by the Thirupuvanam police following a complaint that he had stolen 9.5 sovereigns of gold jewellery from a female devotee's car. During the interrogation, Ajit Kumar allegedly died due to police assault. His relatives, refusing to accept his body, have launched a protest."

"Where is the Chief Minister who once wrote a movie review saying, "I watched Jai Bhim, it shook my heart"? Weren't you the one who blatantly lied even in the State Assembly during the Vignesh lock-up death case? Will we hear the same kind of lies as a response to this case too? If the police believe someone has committed a crime, they must arrest and produce them before the court, following due legal process. they cannot take the law completely into their own hands," he further said.

"I strongly condemn this puppet Chief Minister who cannot even manage the police force that functions directly under his control. Regarding the death of Ajit Kumar, the temple guard, at the Thirupuvanam police station, I urge this so-called DMK "Stalin-model" government to immediately form a committee headed by the District Judge to conduct a full investigation, take legal action against those responsible for this death, and provide compensation to the family of the deceased," Palaniswami said.

Sivaganga District SP said that after this incident, six policemen of the crime branch unit involved in the questioning were placed under suspension by the District Superintendent of Police and an investigation was underway.

Kumar was picked up by police for questioning following a complaint filed by two women, Sivakami and her daughter Nikitha, who alleged that about 10 sovereigns of gold jewellery had gone missing from their car.

On June 26, Niktha, from Tirumangalam in the Madurai district and her 76-year-old mother Sivakami had travelled by car to the temple. Niktha had parked her vehicle near the temple premises and reportedly handed over the keys to Ajit kumar, requesting him to park it aside. As he claimed he did not know how to drive, he is said to have arranged for someone else to move the car.

After their darshan at the temple, Niktha received the car keys back from Ajithkumar. Upon checking, she found that 9 1/2 sovereigns of gold jewellery kept inside the car were missing. When she questioned Ajit kumar, he allegedly denied any knowledge of the missing valuables.

Following this, Niktha lodged a complaint with the police. A special team from the Manamadurai crime branch arrived at the temple and took Ajithkumar in for questioning in a police van.

Later that evening, police claimed that Ajit kumar developed sudden health complications. He was first taken to a private hospital in Sivaganga and then referred to another hospital in Madurai. However, doctors at the hospital declared him dead on arrival.

Kumar's family members and friends alleged that he died as a result of police assault during interrogation.