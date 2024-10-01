‘Teach a lesson to those who…’: Mallikarjun Kharge to voters as Jammu and Kashmir goes to polls in Phase 3

As Jammu and Kashmir enters the third phase of voting in the assembly polls, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge appealed to voters on Tuesday to send a message to those who stripped them of their statehood. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge addresses a public meeting amid ongoing in J&K’s Jasrota. (PTI)

He said a single vote is crucial for ensuring better employment opportunities for the youth, combating corruption and safeguarding land rights.

“As voting for the third phase of the Jammu and Kashmir elections commences, I urge the people in these 40 Assembly seats to exercise their Democratic rights in large numbers. This is the final chance to teach a lesson to those who snatched statehood from the people of Jammu and Kashmir,” Kharge wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

With over 39 lakh registered voters for the final phase, Jammu and Kashmir is voting today in the third and last phase of polling across 40 assembly seats—24 in the Jammu region and 16 in Kashmir.

The final phase of polling began at 7 am and will conclude by 7 pm, determining the future of 415 candidates.

“Remember, that a single vote can change your destiny and usher in a brighter future, which secures your Constitutional rights. A single vote is valuable enough to ensure better employment opportunities for the young, take on the corrupt, safeguard your land rights and ensure progress and prosperity,” the Congress chief added.

Kharge welcomed first-time voters, urging their participation to shape the future of Jammu and Kashmir, and encouraged them to join the voting queue.

“We welcome the first time voters, for the future course for Jammu and Kashmir shall be decided by their participation. Once again, I request you to join the voting queue,” he said.

The election will see West Pakistani refugees, the Valmiki Samaj, and the Gorkha community exercising their franchise for the first time, having gained voting rights in the assembly polls following the 2019 abrogation of Article 370.

They previously participated in the Block Development Council elections in 2019 and the District Development Council polls in 2020.