e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 12, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Team from Odisha selected for NASA Human Exploration Rover Challenge 2021

Team from Odisha selected for NASA Human Exploration Rover Challenge 2021

Anil Pradhan, founder of Navonmesh Prasar Foundation whose initiative NaPST got selected in the challenge, said that this is the first time that a school team from India has been selected for this challenge.

india Updated: Nov 12, 2020, 09:26 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Mallika Soni
Asian News International | Posted by Mallika Soni
Asian News International
Odisha school team selected for NASA Human Exploration Rover Challenge 2021.
Odisha school team selected for NASA Human Exploration Rover Challenge 2021.(ANI)
         

The Navonmesh Prasar Student Astronomy Team (NaPSAT), comprising 10 school students, has been selected to participate in the NASA Human Exploration Rover Challenge 2021 scheduled in April. NaPSAT, an initiative of Bhubaneswar-based Navonmesh Prasar Foundation, is an interdisciplinary team of space enthusiasts who are engaged in projects ranging from the design of space systems, rovers, rockets, satellites and astronomy to participate in various international events.

Anil Pradhan, founder, Navonmesh Prasar Foundation said that it is happening for the first time that a school team from India has been selected for this challenge.

“It is happening for the first time that a school team from India has been selected to participate in the NASA Human Exploration Rover Challenge. We created a team during Covid time and identified 10 students from Odisha. We provided them training and later applied for NASA Rover Challenge. The interdisciplinary team has school students as well as ITI students. They are making a rover which can move on the surface of Mars and it would a human-powered rover,” Pradhan told ANI.

Read more | Odisha to introduce fish in nutrition programme of children and pregnant women

“We got the invitation from NASA and the event will take place in April 2021. We are preparing a rover and will send it to NASA. We will go there and compete with other teams. We are also raising funds,” he said.

Tanvi Mallick, Class 9 student, who is part of the team said: “I knew about NaPSAT. I decided to try out for this and was selected as well. We have been selected for the NASA Human Exploration Rover Challenge 2021. We are the first team from Odisha to get selected and the first high school student team from India. We are going to Alabama in April 2021 and will represent India in this competition.”

Speaking about the technicalities, another team member Ankan Mondal said that their rover can handle the weight of two people while moving on terrains of Mars and moon.

“We will be making human-powered rover for Mars and moon. We have to ensure that rover can handle the weight of two people. 100 teams are participating in the event,” he said.

tags
top news
Nawaz Sharif crosses Army’s redline in battle with Imran Khan. Pushback begins
Nawaz Sharif crosses Army’s redline in battle with Imran Khan. Pushback begins
Decoding BJP’s game plan to win battleground Bihar
Decoding BJP’s game plan to win battleground Bihar
Indian Army, China’s PLA consider scaling up disengagement
Indian Army, China’s PLA consider scaling up disengagement
President-elect Joe Biden names Ron Klain as White House chief of staff
President-elect Joe Biden names Ron Klain as White House chief of staff
‘Best way to spend birthday’: Justice Chandrachud who heard Arnab bail plea
‘Best way to spend birthday’: Justice Chandrachud who heard Arnab bail plea
Tejashwi Yadav is a very good boy, can lead after he grows older: Uma Bharti
Tejashwi Yadav is a very good boy, can lead after he grows older: Uma Bharti
PM Modi to unveil statue of Swami Vivekananda on JNU campus
PM Modi to unveil statue of Swami Vivekananda on JNU campus
Congress part of pro-Art 370 alliance in J&K? Partymen divided on Gupkar tie-up
Congress part of pro-Art 370 alliance in J&K? Partymen divided on Gupkar tie-up
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesBihar election resultsArnab GoswamiUttar Pradesh Bypoll Results 2020Covid-19 casesDelhi Air QualityDhanteras 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In