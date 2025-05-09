Tech Tonic | Why are AI companies this interested in Google Chrome?

Google Chrome may soon not be Google-owned Chrome. Apple has talked about plans for AI search options in Safari. Two snapshots suggest that in a few months, the web browser landscape may look very different from how we see it today. The repercussions, go much beyond the web browser itself. We are advancing towards something that may be classified as ‘AI browsers’.

Artificial intelligence (AI) companies knew long ago that transitioning search users from search engines to their AI apps was the long game. A browser may be important, to become a focal point. Little surprise then, Perplexity and OpenAI have shown interest. Things are more intertwined between AI and apps, than you may imagine.

If Google is asked to let go of Chrome, a forced divestiture if it were to happen with arguably the most commonly used web browser across devices worldwide, it will reshape not just the browsing experience but also developing the foundations that also find a footing in many other web browsers — such as Microsoft Edge, which also relies on the open-source Chromium project. The US department of justice (DOJ) is pushing for significant remedies against Google following a landmark antitrust ruling in August 2024, and selling Chrome is one of them.

OpenAI’s ChatGPT product lead, Nick Turley, testified in April 2025 that the company would consider acquiring Chrome to integrate its AI-driven search and chatbot technologies, leveraging Chrome’s 3.3 billion users. Perplexity AI’s chief business officer Dmitry Shevelenko has also expressed interest, stating Perplexity could run Chrome at scale without compromising quality. Could there be a dark(er) horse in this race? Yahoo, perhaps. xAI, maybe? Anthropic, which already has the “Computer Use” feature for Claude that allows AI to control desktops via text commands, by chance?

Google will undoubtedly argue its case (and this still has some way to go before we have a decision), saying Chrome’s integration with its ecosystem is essential for user experience and that its search dominance stems from superior technology, not just monopolistic practices. There is of course, Gemini which needs that footing. Search, their biggest revenue generator, is evolving. They’ve already talked about voice and visual search features as being the biggest contributors towards growing total search volume. A lot of that must emerge from conversational Gemini and the worldly context aware Gemini Live.

At this time, interest in Chrome, can be heard in more than hushed tones. Chrome’s dominance in the browser market means it captures a representative sample of global internet behaviour, making it a critical resource for training AI models that need to generalise across diverse populations. AI companies are interested in partnering with Google, as it offers a competitive edge in building more accurate and context-aware AI systems. Then there is of course the question of (one would hope) anonymised or aggregated data that AI companies can leverage, also to create virtual profiles of users, for contextual servings.

There’s another dimension. If Apple does succeed in adding that AI layer for search within their Safari web browser, it’ll change the search game for Google — the big beneficiary would be the AI company that provides Apple with this arsenal. Too early to say whether they intend to go it alone (which would be very, very unlikely), or if they are in talks with any AI companies. OpenAI would likely figure prominently in any discussions, considering the ChatGPT layer in Apple Intelligence. What happens to Google’s prime search positioning, for which it pays top dollar to Apple every year, remains anyone’s guess. Unless we’re talking about Gemini arriving within Safari.

Casting a shadow is Comet, the name of Perplexity’s AI web browser that is expected anytime in the next few weeks. The mission, is to provide a base for Agentic AI. But it will not be easy for any new browser to immediately make a mark. The share of the pie is very clearly earmarked within a crowded market dominated by Chrome (66.19% according to StatCounter), Safari (17.25%), Edge (5.20%) and Firefox (2.55%). It will be a long game to wrest some share from each of these buckets, to make place for another name. A browser too, as I’ve often noted with messaging apps, becomes a habit for users.

One thing is clear, even as this space evolves quickly — the web browser landscape, irrespective of whether its on a desktop or a tablet or a smartphone, is evolving from a utility-driven positioning, to one where AI is likely to define user experiences. It will be contextually aware of what you are looking at or trying to search for, be able to link with other apps you use, have powerful AI as the foundation for conversational and generative AI applications and change the way we search for just about anything.

Vishal Mathur is the technology editor for HT. Tech Tonic is a weekly column that looks at the impact of personal technology on the way we live, and vice-versa. The views expressed are personal.