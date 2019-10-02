Techie found dead with wife, kids at Indore resort was under Rs 1-cr debt, say police

india

The software engineer who allegedly committed suicide along with his wife after killing their teenage twins in Indore last week, was reeling under debt of Rs one crore after failed online trading and was left with no money to pay even his children’s school fees, police said Tuesday after examining his laptop and phone.

Police said Abhishek Saxena had lost his job with an annual package of Rs 18 lakh about a month back and had no money to pay even his children;s school fees, said police

The bodies of Abhishek Saxena, 45, his wife Preeti Saxena, 42, their 14-year-old twins - son Advit and daughter Ananya - were found in a room in a resort at the outskirts of Indore on September 26, a day after they checked in the resort.

The family including Abhishek’s 82-year-old mother Saroj Saxena had shifted to Indore from Delhi about four years back. While Abhishek was working with a firm at Palasia his wife Preeti worked with certain companies dealing in online trading. They lived in a rented accommodation.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Ajay Bajpai said, “Given the timing of the death of the children and that of the couple it appeared that the couple gave sodium nitrate to their children with cold coffee and later they consumed it to end their lives.”

“Abhishek was a software engineer while his wife Preeti Saxena used to work in online trading. Abhishek lost his job a month ago and then he joined his wife in online trading for some popular trading sites. For that he spent all his savings of about Rs 50 lakh and exhausted credit limit of RS 3 lakh each of all his eight credit cards. But he lost all the money according to the bank account statements of Abhishek and Preeti,” said Bajpai.

The police investigation revealed that he was reeling under a heavy debt and even he didn’t have money to pay the school fees of his children, who were studying in a reputed school and to pay the rent of the flat they lived in at Apollo DB City. All these financial crises might have forced him to take the extreme step of killing his family.

Police recovered three mobile phones, a tab and a laptop from the resort room.

“It took four days for police to unlock the mobile phones and laptop due to high security features. The calls and e-mails are mainly related to job search and online trading. We didn’t find anything unusual,” said Bajpai.

Abhishek’s mother Saroj Saxena is in state of shock. She told police that before going out on Wednesday Abhishek put all the documents related to her (Saroj Saxena’s) pension and certain other documents on a table and asked her to take care of it.

