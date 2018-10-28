Teen’s half-burnt body recovered from paddy field in Assam

A half-burnt body of a teenager has been recovered from a paddy field in Assam’s Kokrajhar district, a police officer said Sunday.

Prima facie, it seems the woman, aged 18, was raped and burned to death, he said.

“The woman was missing since Friday. Her body was found with hands tied at a paddy field in Gendrabeel area of the district Saturday night. It seems she was raped, but nothing can be said for sure before the arrival of the postmortem report,” the officer said.

Police are carrying out investigations into the case and efforts are on to nab the culprit, he added.

First Published: Oct 28, 2018 16:03 IST