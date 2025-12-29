Teens attack migrant worker in Tamil Nadu, poses with victory sign; Congress MP calls for action

Four teenagers allegedly assaulted a migrant worker near Chennai. A video of the incident also went viral, which shows the four boys harassing and attacking the migrant worker with a machete and posing with a victory sign. Four teenagers were reportedly seen attacking the migrant worker with a machete and posing with a victory sign.(@KartiPC/X)

One of the accused shared the video on Instagram reel, showing a machete and using a Tamil song in the background, NDTV reported. In another video, the accused can be seen striking the victim with a machete, after which one of the accused poses next to the victim with a ‘victory sign.’

Police reportedly arrested all four accused, who are aged 17 and sent three of them to a juvenile home in Chengalpattu. The fourth accused was released on bail after the court cited his studies.

Congress MP Karti P Chidambaram also took to his X handle and said that the time has come for Tamil Nadu police to prove its “mettle.” Congress is in alliance with the ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu.

Also read: ‘No age for dreams’: 52-year-old woman celebrates first income through YouTube in viral video. Watch | Trending

“A statewide 'Show of Force' operation is needed immediately,” Chidambaram said in the post. He called for massive checks of all the vehicles. Further, he said that all history sheeters must be called to report to the nearest police station.

The victim received serious injuries and was admitted to the Thiruvallur government hospital, the report said.

Also read: ‘Hate doesn't appear overnight’: Rahul Gandhi on Tripura student's death after racial attack | India News

Kovai Sathyan, national spokesperson of AIADMK, also wrote on X, “When drugs get into the hands of juveniles, this is what happens.” He said that accused teenagers should not be treated as juveniles, “they should be treated as Adults, he wrote, calling Tamil Nadu the new ”Amsterdam and narcotic state of India."