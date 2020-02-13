Tej Pratap Yadav’s father-in-law praises Nitish Kumar amid talks of exit from RJD

india

Updated: Feb 13, 2020 21:33 IST

Former RJD minister and Tej Pratap Yadav’s father- in-law Chandrika Rai on Thursday lashed out against his party’s leadership while praising Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and predicting a victory for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the upcoming assembly polls this year, stoking speculations of his impending crossover to the Janata Dal United.

“People have faith in Nitish Kumar and the NDA will romp home,” said Rai, who previously served as a minister in Lalu-Rabri cabinets, and added that the discontent in the RJD was growing and a large number of legislators and workers were feeling restless over the manner in which party affairs were being conducted.

“Many of them are disgruntled by the drift in the party and want to leave,” he said.

Son of former chief minister Daroga Prasad Rai, the Parsa legislator unsuccessfully contested the 2019 parliamentary polls from Chapra and claims his loss was due to an open sabotage by important party leaders.

“The party has failed to initiate any action against such elements, who worked to ensure the defeat of official nominees in several constituencies” he added.

In an apparent swipe at the leader of Opposition Tejashwi Prasad Yadav—Lalu Prasad’s younger son-- Rai said party leaders disillusioned with Tejashwi’s leadership have been pointing out that the young leader easily gets tired after attending “two meetings”.

Rai’s relations with Lalu’s family soured after Prasad’s elder son Tej Pratap Yadav filed a divorce petition against Rai’s daughter Aishwarya Rai within six months of their marriage in May 2018.

In the ensuing family drama, Aishwarya had to leave Rabri Devi’s home prompting her father to announce that he would expose Lalu’s Prasad family.

Though Chandrika maintains that he was yet to firm up his plans, he sounded confident of again fighting from Parsa assembly seat.

“I will be contesting my home seat,” he said, in response to a question about the choice of seat in event of his joining the JD (U).

His response suggested that for contesting Parsa seat, JD (U) was the only viable option.

Interestingly, the Parsa MLA has not renewed his primary membership of the RJD, stoking speculations that his days in the party were numbered.

“I will convey my decision to the media when the time comes,” he said.

Political sources indicate that all matters relevant to his switchover are settled and a formal announcement will take place shortly after the Holi festival.

As an indicator of things to come, JD (U) spokesperson Sanjay Singh said “he is a big leader. We will welcome him to our party fold.”

It is being said that the JD (U) is more than willing to induct the former minister into its fold as it is likely to be a reply to the proposed switch by party MLC and former minister Javed Iqbal Ansari to the RJD in the run-up to the polls.