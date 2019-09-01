Tejashwi seeks specialised treatment for Lalu Prasad’s kidney disease

india

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 11:44 IST

Former deputy chief minister of Bihar and senior Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav has sought specialised treatment for his father Lalu Prasad after doctors said that his kidneys were not functioning properly

Prasad, who has is serving a prison term in Ranchi’s Birsa Munda jail since 2017 following after his conviction in fodder scam cases, is undergoing treatment for multiple ailments at Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS).

Dr DK Jha, who is treating Prasad at RIMS, said, “His kidney function has come down to 37% from 50%. His blood pressure is also fluctuating. In the routine check-up on Friday, infection was also found.”

Dr Jha said Prasad was suffering from chronic kidney disease and diabetes. The two diseases cause immune deficiency in body. “Antibiotic medicine is being given to him, which will continue for next four-five days. We expect after 15 days of treatment, his kidney function will again return to 50%,” Jha said.

Jha said Prasad had developed a boil which later turned big. It caused infection, even though it was removed through a minor operation on Tuesday last.

Prasad’s second eldest son Tejashwi met him on Saturday at RIMS’ paying ward and said his father needed better treatment. “Lalu ji is not well. Sixty three per cent of his kidneys are not working. Entire family and his well wishers are concerned about his health,” Tejashwi said.

“I am not saying that he should be shifted to a particular hospital. If he gets better treatment at RIMS, it is good. He needs specialised treatment and his diseases should be cured,” he said.

Tejashwi who is Prasad’s political heir, said he and his father discussed several issues including the present condition of the country as well as the state. “Lalu ji is concerned about the current situation of the country. A deep economic slowdown has snatched lakhs of jobs. Youths are not getting employment, while farmers are in distress,” he said.

The former deputy chief minister also pitched for an opposition alliance for the upcoming Jharkhand assembly elections. “Self-interest and ego should be kept aside and we should come together to defeat BJP in the state. We should support the party or the candidate of the alliance where it is strong,” he said.

“In the last assembly polls in Jharkhand, BJP came to power only because opposition parties including Jharkhand Mukti Morcha and Congress contested separately. We should not repeat the same mistake,” Yadav said.

First Published: Sep 01, 2019 11:40 IST