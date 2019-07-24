Delhi curtails security of Lalu, Rudy others

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Tuesday in its order revised security cover provided to various political leaders of Bihar.

In a notification issued on Tuesday, the MHA removed the names of former Bihar chief minister, Lalu Prasad Yadav and BJP MP from Saran Lok Sabha seat Rajeev Pratap Rudy, fromthe central list of leaders protected by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). Both the leaders had ‘Z’ security.

The CRPF security cover of LJP MP Chirag Paswan and former Saharsa MP Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav has also beenwithdrawn and their security is been downgraded to ‘Y’ category.

This scaling down of security cover provided to former Bihar CM was done keeping in mind his prison sentence.Lalu is currently serving jail term in Birsa Munda Jail in Ranchi for his role in the fodder scam.

The MHA also removes security of former MPs Uday Singh, Sabir Ali, Jitendra Swami and MP Veena Devi. The decision on security review of the leaders was reportedly taken after a comprehensive review of the VIP protectee, under the umbrella of Central Armed Police Forces.

In November 2017, the MHA had withdrawn the Z+ VIP security cover of NSG commandos to RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, which had not gone down well with the RJD. After 2017 notification from the MHA, Lalu was provided with Z category security, which entitled him to be guarded by an armed commando squad of the CRPF.

According to the report, the Home Ministry took the decision on the basis of threat perception reports by central and state intelligence agencies. The MHA is responsible for providing security cover to politicians and VIPs. However, it is the ministry that accesses and revises security from time to time. The highest security cover provided to a personality in India is Z+. The security category provided depends upon threat perception to the individual.

In April 2019, the Bihar government has done a fresh categorisation of VIP security, right from the Governor, CM to former CMs and MLAs.

Of the 32 VIPs provided security, there are four former chief ministers- incarcerated Lalu Prasad, Rabri Devi, Jagannath Mishra and Jitan Ram Manjhi. While Lalu Prasad and Rabri Devi have got Z+ security, Manjhi has got Z- category cover and Mishra Y-category. Mishra has also been convicted in the fodder scam case along with Lalu, but is out of jail.

First Published: Jul 24, 2019 00:34 IST