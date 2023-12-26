close_game
Tejashwi Yadav's Christmas celebration with daughter Katyayani, family | Watch

Tejashwi Yadav's Christmas celebration with daughter Katyayani, family | Watch

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Dec 26, 2023 02:52 PM IST

This was the first Christmas for Katyayani, who was born in March, and is her parents' first child.

A video shared by Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav on X (formerly Twitter) that shows him celebrating Christmas with his family, and dancing with Katyayani, his 9-month-old daughter, is going viral on social media.

Screen grab from video posted by Tejashwi Yadav (twitter.com/yadavtejashwi)

Also seen in the video are other members of the Yadav family, including Tejashwi's wife Rajshri, his mother and former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi, among others.

“A wish for happiness, warmth, love and light," the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader captioned the video.

He also sent out Christmas greetings for his followers: “Merry Christmas! May the light of love shine upon you and your life be filled with endless blessings in this season. May this festival bring more sparkle, love, light, joy, peace, prosperity & harmony to one and all! Wishing you all a season filled with endless happiness, brightness and merry-making!”

This was the first Christmas for Katyayani, who was born on March 27. The little girl is her parents' first child and was named by her grandfather Lalu Prasad Yadav, another former chief minister of Bihar; ‘Katyayani’ is an aspect of Mahadevi and the slayer of the tyrannical demon Mahishasura. The goddess is the sixth among the Navadurgas - the nine forms of the Hindu goddess Durga who is worshipped during the festival of Navaratri.

In December 2021, Tejashwi Yadav married Rachel Godinho. She is called ‘Rajshri’ by her in-laws.

