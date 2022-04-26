Delhi Police asks BJP's Tejasvi Surya to join Kejriwal house attack probe

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP and Yuva Morcha president Tejasvi Surya was on Tuesday asked to join the investigation by the Delhi Police in connection with the vandalisation outside the official residence of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on March 30.

According to inputs shared by news agency ANI, Surya will join the investigation very soon.

BJP MP & Yuva Morcha president Tejasvi Surya asked to join the investigation by the Delhi Police in connection with the vandalisation outside the official residence of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on March 30. As per Delhi Police, he'll join the investigation very soon.



(File pics) pic.twitter.com/h1RyWrY1aq — ANI (@ANI) April 26, 2022

Protesters, led by the South Bengaluru MP, had vandalised Kejriwal’s house last month and clashed with police during a demonstration against the CM’s comments on the movie “The Kashmir Files”. Eight people were arrested in connection with the violence and were later granted bail by the high court.

A day ago, the high court pulled up the Delhi Police over the status report filed by Delhi Police regarding the arrangement made for securing the chief minister’s residence.

Also read | Will protest till he issues apology, says Tejasvi Surya over Kejriwal's remark on 'The Kashmir Files'

The court said the 'bandobast' made at Kejriwal’s residence and the road leading to it was inadequate and it had failed to prevent miscreants from reaching the gate of the CM’s house and vandalising the area and destroying public property.

“This kind of an incident happening at the residence of any constitutional functionary… This is a very disturbing state of affairs...,” the court said, adding, “It is an important facet of our democracy, irrespective of the ideology,” the court said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON