Telangana campaigns to attract students from pvt to state-run residential schools

In a first-of-its-kind exercise, the Telangana government has initiated a massive campaign to attract students from various private schools into the state-run residential educational institutions. Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka unveils the poster for the campaign. (HT Photo)

The residential schools, being run by various residential institutions societies for general students, Dalits, tribals, other backward classes (OBCs) and minorities, have invited students for admission into classes 5 to 9, through a common entrance test, the Telangana Gurukul Common Entrance Test (TGCET) for the 2025-26 academic year.

For the first time, the government has taken up a big campaign across all the villages, tribal hamlets and private schools across the state to attract students into these residential schools, where they will be provided quality education free of cost, besides other amenities like food, books, note books, clothes, shoes and sports infrastructure.

On Friday, Telangana Social Welfare Residential Institutions Society secretary Alugu Varshini got a poster of the campaign unveiled by state deputy chief minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, attracting the students from marginalised sections into the social welfare residential schools across the state.

“The principals and teachers have been extensively campaigning in their respective areas to educate the parents and motivate them to send their children to the residential schools where they will get quality education by trained faculty free of cost,” Varshini said.

According to her, students can apply for the TGCET online on its official website: https://tgcet.cgg.gov.in, which opened on December 21 last year. The applications will be received till February 1. The entrance test will be conducted on February 23 between 11am and 1pm, Varshini said.