Telangana govt gave 50,000 crore electricity subsidy to 72 lakh consumers, says chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao

The Telangana governmnent handed over ₹50,000 crore as subsidy on electricity to 72.41 lakh consumers from household, employment and agriculture sectors, chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said on Sunday.



The electricity given by the government is a boost to the economic development of farmers and various low-income groups which lead to improve their living conditions, he added. Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

Telangana is the only state which has overcome power cuts and is providing continuous electricity to all sectors within a short span since its formation, a state government statement said.



According to the statement, the state's power generation capacity of 7,778 MW in 2014 increased to 18,567 MW this year. The government spent ₹97,321 crore to boost production and supply systems. The government said it is covering a total of 27,48,598 agricultural electricity connection, and is bearing the power costs of 35,61,809 households belonging to families below poverty line who consume 0-50 units of power a month.



The government is also providing benefits to 25,00,433 scheduled caste community consumers using less than 101 units of electricity a month and 2,95,114 scheduled tribe community users.

The Telangana government is also providing benefits of electricity subsidy to 6,494 poultry farm owners, 32,654 hair cutting salon owners, 65,806 laundry shop owners, and 56 Dobhi Ghats



“Besides these, the government is also supplying subsidized electricity to 5011 power looms and 39 spinning mills. Economy has gained momentum with the subsidized electricity given by the government”, the statement by Special Commissioner, Information & Public Relations Department, added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered. ...view detail