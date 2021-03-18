IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Telangana launches Dalit scheme in budget, says state growth better than Centre
<span class='webrupee'>₹</span>16,931 crore has been allocated for the irrigation sector in Telangana’s budget this year.
16,931 crore has been allocated for the irrigation sector in Telangana’s budget this year.
india news

Telangana launches Dalit scheme in budget, says state growth better than Centre

Telangana budget has earmarked 25,000 crore for agriculture sector spending, including 1,200 crore for Rythu Bima scheme, 1,500 crore for farm mechanisation incentives and 14,800 crore for Rythu Bandhu direct cash transfer scheme among others.
READ FULL STORY
By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 03:39 PM IST

Telangana introduced a Dalit empowerment scheme in the state budget tabled on Thursday, while setting aside 1,000 crore for the programme. The state finance minister also claimed that Telangana’s growth figures were better than the national gross domestic product (GDP) since the state prevented any adverse impact of Coronavirus on the rural economy.

“As compared to the national GDP growth, the State’s GSDP (gross state domestic product) growth is much better. We have been able to prevent any adverse impact of Coronavirus on the rural economy. The improvements in power supply, increase in irrigated area as a result of new projects and implementation of many development and welfare schemes, helped improve the growth rate,” state finance minister T Harish Rao claimed while presenting the budget.

The minister said the state spent 5,761 crore on development of gram panchayats in the last one year and was bridging the gap in funding to local bodies, created by the 15th Finance Commission’s decision to cut 699 crore allocation to Telangana. “An amount of 29,271 crore is proposed in the 2020-21 budget for Panchayati Raj and Rural development departments,” Rao said.

Speaking on the Chief Minister’s Dalit Empowerment Programme, Rao said it was aimed at all-round development of the Scheduled Castes in the state, however, its modalities remained to be worked out.

Rao said the GSDP declined significantly from 13.5% in 2019-20 to 1.3% in 2020-21 as compared to the national GDP decline from 7.8% to -3.8% in the same period.

He said 25,000 crore will be earmarked for agriculture sector spending, including 1,200 crore for Rythu Bima scheme, 1,500 crore for incentivising farm mechanisation, 14,800 crore for Rythu Bandhu (direct cash transfer of 10,000 per acre per year to each farmer), 5,225 crore towards waiver of crop loans up to 1 lakh.

Apart from this, 16,931 crore has been allocated for the irrigation sector in the state budget this year. The minister said Kaleshwaram project on Godavari river was almost finished, while Sitarama project was nearing completion. “Similarly, works of Palamuru - Rangareddy lift irrigation project, Dindi lift, Sammakka Sagarare and other lift schemes were also going on at a brisk pace,” he said.

He also allocated 800 crore for constituency development fund, translating into 5 crore grant to each MLA and MLC for taking up developmental works in their respective constituencies.

Rao also explained how the state government was trying to overhaul the revenue administration by introducing ‘Dharani’ portal for recording of all land transactions and digitalised land surveys to streamline the land records. “An amount of 400 crore is proposed in Budget Estimates 2021-22 for comprehensive land surveys,” he said.

The minister also announced 2,750 crore for Kalyan Lakshmi/Shadi Mubarak scheme, 21,306.85 crore as special component for SCs, 12,304.23 crore as special component for STs, 338 crore for weavers’ welfare, 5,522 crore for backward classes (BC) welfare and 1,600 crore for minorities’ welfare.

The other major budgetary allocations are: 1,702 crore for women and child welfare; 11,000 crore for double-bedroom housing scheme; 6,295 crore for medical and health; 4,000 crore for new education scheme aimed at providing basic facilities in government schools; 11,046 crore for electricity sector; 750 crore for land acquisition towards regional ring road approved by the Centre.

The total budget outlay was 2.30 lakh crore, with a projected revenue surplus of 6,743 crore and the estimated fiscal deficit was 45,509.60 crore, said Rao.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
telangana news
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
The doses of the vaccine will now be administered at mini-clinics, primary healthcare centres and special temporary hospitals set up by the government, according to news agency ANI.(AFP file photo)
The doses of the vaccine will now be administered at mini-clinics, primary healthcare centres and special temporary hospitals set up by the government, according to news agency ANI.(AFP file photo)
india news

Tamil Nadu to ramp up vaccination drive as total Covid cases go over 8,62,000

Written by Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 03:47 PM IST
Tamil Nadu started its first phase of the vaccination drive from January 16 - along with the Centre - to administer jabs to all healthcare and frontline workers.
READ FULL STORY
Close
<span class='webrupee'>₹</span>16,931 crore has been allocated for the irrigation sector in Telangana’s budget this year.
16,931 crore has been allocated for the irrigation sector in Telangana’s budget this year.
india news

Telangana launches Dalit scheme in budget, says state growth better than Centre

By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 03:39 PM IST
Telangana budget has earmarked 25,000 crore for agriculture sector spending, including 1,200 crore for Rythu Bima scheme, 1,500 crore for farm mechanisation incentives and 14,800 crore for Rythu Bandhu direct cash transfer scheme among others.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Punjab became the first state in the country to pass four bills and a resolution against the central laws in October last year.(ANI File Photo)
Punjab became the first state in the country to pass four bills and a resolution against the central laws in October last year.(ANI File Photo)
india news

On fight against farm laws, Amarinder Singh threatens to move Supreme Court

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 03:16 PM IST
The Centre should scrap the three farm laws, sit with the farmers and make new legislations in their place, the chief minister said while addressing mediapersons on completion of four years of his government.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A cop who lives for the love of the people
A cop who lives for the love of the people
india news

A cop who lives for the love of the people

By Swati Chaturvedi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 03:04 PM IST
Kumar Ranvijay Singh, Additional DCP, Noida feels empathy, compassion, active listening, conflict resolution and building trust are the foremost pillars of an enforcement organisation.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FASTags, which facilitate electronic payment of fee at toll plazas, was introduced in 2016.(Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)
FASTags, which facilitate electronic payment of fee at toll plazas, was introduced in 2016.(Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)
india news

Toll booths to be removed, GPS-based toll collection within 1 year, says Gadkari

PTI, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 02:55 PM IST
Gadkari said 93 per cent of the vehicles pay toll using FASTag, but the remaining 7 per cent have still not taken it despite paying a double toll.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Singh, while addressing a press conference to mark the completion of four years of his government, said the situation in the state was critical and he was going to be tough. (HT Photo)
Singh, while addressing a press conference to mark the completion of four years of his government, said the situation in the state was critical and he was going to be tough. (HT Photo)
india news

These 9 districts in Punjab will see extended night curfew from today

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 02:31 PM IST
Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Thursday also warned of other tough measures and restrictions over the next few days.
READ FULL STORY
Close
New Delhi, June 01 (ANI): Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari brief the press on cabinet decisions in New Delhi on Monday. (ANI Photo) (ANI)
New Delhi, June 01 (ANI): Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari brief the press on cabinet decisions in New Delhi on Monday. (ANI Photo) (ANI)
india news

Govt to provide tax incentives against vehicle scrappage: Gadkari

By Anisha Dutta
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 03:44 PM IST
The minister said the policy would cover an estimated 51 lakh light motor vehicles (LMVs) that are above 20 years of age and another 34 lakh LMVs above 15 years of age
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Manoj Jha. (HT photo)
Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Manoj Jha. (HT photo)
india news

RJD MP Manoj Kumar Jha calls for law to regulate online hate speech

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 02:16 PM IST
Raising the issue in the pre-noon session in the House, Jha said the use of the online sphere for spreading hate speech is reaching new heights.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Around 350-370 of them will be from CRPF, Singh said during the annual press conference, adding the Election Commission of India will decide which phase of polling will be difficult according to which the deployment will be done.(PTI representative image)
Around 350-370 of them will be from CRPF, Singh said during the annual press conference, adding the Election Commission of India will decide which phase of polling will be difficult according to which the deployment will be done.(PTI representative image)
india news

700+ companies of central forces to be sent for Bengal polls: CRPF chief

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 02:34 PM IST
Polling in West Bengal will be held in eight phases beginning from March 27 and ending with the last phase on April 29. Votes will be counted on May 2.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Job seekers wait in a queue for interviews at a job fair in Chinchwad, Maharashtra. India’s unemployment rate rose to 7.2% last month, up from 5.9% in February 2018, according to data compiled by the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) think tank. The figures are more recent than government data and many economists regard them as more credible. (Danish Siddiqui / REUTERS)
Job seekers wait in a queue for interviews at a job fair in Chinchwad, Maharashtra. India’s unemployment rate rose to 7.2% last month, up from 5.9% in February 2018, according to data compiled by the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) think tank. The figures are more recent than government data and many economists regard them as more credible. (Danish Siddiqui / REUTERS)
india news

News updates from HT: Unemployment rises in Delhi during lockdown, women hit wor

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 12:53 PM IST
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Supreme Court. (HT archive)
Supreme Court. (HT archive)
india news

SC to hear on March 25 plea to stop deportation of Rohingya refugees

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 12:41 PM IST
Advocate Prashant Bhushan requested an urgent hearing of the plea on behalf of a Rohingya, Mohammad Salimullah. Bhushan said an urgent intervention was required since those detained in Jammu could be deported anytime to Myanmar, where they fled from fearing persecution
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in West Bengal's Purulia.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in West Bengal's Purulia.
india news

To Trinamool’s ‘Khela Hobe’ poll slogan, PM Modi says game over

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Arpan Rai, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 01:02 PM IST
PM Modi was addressing a public rally at Purulia in West Bengal to bolster the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) campaign ahead of the crucial assembly polls in the state.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Supreme Court. (HT archive)
Supreme Court. (HT archive)
india news

Supreme Court to hear plea to stop fresh sale of electoral bonds on March 24

By Utkarsh Anand
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 11:48 AM IST
In a new application, Association for Democratic Reforms has requested the court to put a restraint on sale of these bonds ahead of the assembly elections in four states and a Union Territory
READ FULL STORY
Close
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal speaks during the foundation laying ceremony of sewage projects, at Kirari in Delhi, Sunday, March 14, 2021. (PTI)
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal speaks during the foundation laying ceremony of sewage projects, at Kirari in Delhi, Sunday, March 14, 2021. (PTI)
india news

Delhi CM Kejriwal to meet officials amid rise in Covid-19 cases

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Arpan Rai, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 11:36 AM IST
The meeting has been called to review the rise in Covid-19 cases, said health minister Satyendra Jain.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kashmir people walk in the rains in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Thursday, March 11, 2021. Many areas in the higher reaches of Kashmir Valley received fresh snowfall while the plains, including Srinagar, experienced rains, with the Meteorological Department predicting more showers over the next two days, according to reports.(AP Photo/ Dar Yasin) (AP)
Kashmir people walk in the rains in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Thursday, March 11, 2021. Many areas in the higher reaches of Kashmir Valley received fresh snowfall while the plains, including Srinagar, experienced rains, with the Meteorological Department predicting more showers over the next two days, according to reports.(AP Photo/ Dar Yasin) (AP)
india news

Fresh rain and snowfall predicted in Kashmir later this week

By Hindustan Times
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 11:30 AM IST
The weather department in Srinagar has predicted fresh rain and snowfall in Kashmir later this week, continuing the trend of back to back rain and snowfall in the upper reaches of Kashmir in the month of March this year
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP