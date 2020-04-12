Telangana reports 2 more deaths, 28 new Covid-19 cases; state count at 531

india

Updated: Apr 12, 2020 23:58 IST

With Telangana reporting two more deaths and 28 fresh cases of Covid-19 on Sunday, chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao called upon people to be more cautious and urged the official machinery to be more vigilant to prevent the spread of the virus.

“If we observe development world wise, country-wise and state-wise, it is clear that the coronavirus is spreading and not stopping. On Sunday, the number of positive cases has increased considerably. In Telangana, besides 28 new cases, two people have died. The death toll in the state has gone up to 16 and the total number of positive cases to 531,” KCR said.

He said the situation was scary in neighbouring Maharashtra. There is an increase in positive cases all over the country and death toll has also increased. “It is precisely for this reason that we have decided to extend the lockdown. People should understand the intensity of the situation. They should confine themselves to their homes as much as possible,” the chief minister said.

Stating that personal hygiene is a must, KCR said in case anyone had any doubts, one should go for tests. “The government has identified the places where there were coronavirus positive cases and special measures have been taken in those places. People should cooperate with these measures. They should realize that coronavirus is real and they should be more vigilant and cautious than before,” the chief minister said.

He directed that the official machinery should also be on high alert. “Conduct tests whenever there are symptoms. Collect data of the people whom all the Covid-19 positive patients had met and interacted with and find out where they had gone. Conduct tests for them. Increase checks at the inter-state borders, step up restrictions,” he said.

In neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, too, one death and 15 new cases were reported on Sunday, taking the total number of deaths to seven and the total number of positive cases to 420.