Temple, mosque razed in Faridabad demolition drive to make way for RRTS corridor

A temple and a mosque were razed during an overnight demolition drive on Saturday amid intense security arrangements in Haryana's Faridabad to clear land for the upcoming Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) corridor, police said. People take out their belongings after a demolition drive was carried out by Faridabad administration and Municipal Corporation (MCF) to remove several alleged illegal structures, at Sainik Colony Chowk, in Faridabad. (PTI)

Mobile internet, dongle and bulk SMS services in NIT Faridabad and adjoining areas were also suspended for nearly 22 hours, from 12:30 am to 10 pm on Saturday, as a precautionary measure, officers added.

RRTS corridor demolition drive According to police officials, the temple and mosque were included among the structures marked for removal.

As a result, authorities decided to suspend internet and bulk SMS services, while banking and mobile recharge-related services remained unaffected.

The demolition of both religious sites was carried out after midnight under tight security arrangements, officers had earlier told HT.

The official order said mobile internet services, including 2G, 3G, 4G and 5G, along with bulk SMS and dongle services, would remain suspended within a one-kilometre radius of the notified site in the NIT Zone of Faridabad district. The restrictions were to stay in place from 12:30 am to 10 pm on May 30.

Why was internet suspended in the area? Officials said there was also a possibility of disruption to public services, damage to public property and facilities, and a breakdown of law and order in the NIT Zone of Faridabad district if internet services were misused to circulate inflammatory content and false rumours.

Faridabad police public relations officer Yashpal Yadav said traffic had been diverted to ensure commuters faced no inconvenience during the demolition work.

“Roads leading to Sainik Colony from Metro Mor via ESIC Chowk and Masjid Chowk, and another route from the DCP NIT office to Mulla Hotel and Namaste Chowk, which was earlier known as Chimani Bai Chowk, will also remain closed till 2 pm on Saturday due to the ongoing demolition drive,” he said.

RRTS corridor in Faridabad Plans have been drawn up for the construction of 18 metro stations along the proposed Namo Bharat corridor linking Gurugram, Faridabad and Greater Noida, officials told HT in March.

They said the proposal includes eight metro stations in Gurugram and 10 in Faridabad along the Namo Bharat route. The proposed alignment has already received approval from the Haryana government.

The 64-kilometre corridor will support both metro and RRTS services on the same track. Of the total stretch, around 52 kilometres will be located in Haryana, while the remaining 12 kilometres will be in Uttar Pradesh.

With inputs from Debashish Karmakar