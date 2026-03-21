HMRTC proposes 18 metro stations along Gurugram Faridabad Namo Bharat RRTS corridor

The Haryana Mass Rapid Transport Corporation (HMRTC) on Friday, proposed the construction of eighteen metro stations along the proposed Namo Bharat corridor connecting Gurugram, Faridabad and Greater Noida, officials said. The Haryana government had approved the proposed alignment of this Namo Bharat corridor. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

Officials said the corporation has proposed eight metro stations in Gurugram and ten stations in Faridabad along the Namo Bharat corridor. The Haryana government had approved the proposed alignment of this Namo Bharat corridor. The 64 kilometres long corridor will have both metro and RRTS rail running on the same track. Around 52 kilometers of the rail track will be in Haryana while remaining 12 kms will come under Uttar Pradesh.

Around 14.50 kilometres of the corridor will be in Gurugram, extending from Iffco Chowk to Gwal Pahari, added officials.

According to the detailed plan, seen by HT, an RRTS interchange station will be constructed at Iffco Chowk to facilitate transfers between the proposed Namo Bharat line and the proposed line running from Delhi via Gurugram to Shahjahanpur. The first metro station will be at Iffco chowk, followed by a station in Sector 29. Following this, the Namo Bharat line will be integrated with the Millennium City Centre Metro station (Yellow Line) and there after stations will be constructed along its corridor at Sector 52, Wazirabad, and Sector 57. An interchange station will be also be added in Sector 61. The interchange station will consist of the Namo Bharat station, along with the station for the proposed metro line connecting Sector 56 to Pachgaon.

The next station is proposed along the main road between Sector 58 and Sector 61. It will be integrated with the Rapid Metro station . The last station within Gurugram will be constructed at Gwal Pahari village, situated on the Gurugram-Faridabad Road.

According to the proposal, after passing Gwal Pahari and entering Faridabad, metro services will be operated along the Namo Bharat train corridor for a stretch of approximately 16 kilometers, extending from Sainik Colony to Badshahpur.

The first metro station in this section will be constructed at Sainik Colony. Subsequent stations will be built at NIT-3 and NIT-1. At Bata Chowk, a metro station will be established alongside the RRTS which will connect with the Delhi Metro’s Violet Line. Subsequently, metro stations will be constructed at sectors 12,13,14,15 intersection, Sector 80, the main road of sectors 81-82, and the main road of sectors 85-86. The main road of sectors 88-89 will have a station serving both the Namo Bharat train and the Metro. The final Metro station will be built in Badshahpur. Following this point, the Namo Bharat train will proceed to enter Noida and subsequently Greater Noida.

Officials said that the Namo Bharat trains operate at an average speed of 160 KMPH to 180 KMPH, so the corporation has proposed the installation of noise barrier systems along the tracks where the train passes through the populated areas.

A senior HMRTC official said that a meeting was held on February 24, led by chief minister Nayab Singh Saini during which the proposed route for the Namo Bharat train in Gurugram and Faridabad was discussed in detail. “Directives were issued during the meeting to incorporate the plans for eight metro stations in Gurugram and ten metro stations in Faridabad into the detailed project report (DPR) for the Namo Bharat train project,” said the official.