Temple visits, cultural events and talks in Chinese President Xi Jinping’s India itinerary

india

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 09:59 IST

Chinese president Xi Jinping arrives in India Friday for his second informal summit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Mahabalipuram town of Tamil Nadu.

Xi will be accompanied by China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Politburo members on his visit to India. From the Indian side, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval and EAM S Jaishankar will accompany the Prime Minister.

Among the engagements planned for the visiting dignitary are visits to Arjuna’s Penance, Panch Rathas and the Shore Temple. PM Modi will also host a dinner for the Chinese president.

Here is President Xi Jinping’s itinerary in India:

Friday, October 11, 2019

2.10 pm

Arrival at Chennai International Airport

4 pm

Depart for Mahabalipuram

5 pm

Guided Tour of 3 Monuments

i) Arjuna’s Penance

ii) Panch Rathas

iii) Shore Temple

6pm

Cultural Performance

Venue: Shore Temple

6.45 pm

Dinner hosted by Prime Minister

Saturday, October 12,2019

9.50 am

Arrive Taj Fisherman’s Cove Resort and Spa

10 am

Tete-e-Tete

Venue: Machan, Taj Fisherman’s Cove Resort & Spa

10.50 am

Delegation level talks

Venue: Tango Hall, Taj Fisherman’s Cove Resort & Spa

11.45 am

Lunch hosted by Prime Minister

12.45 pm

Depart for Chennai International Airport

1.30 pm

Emplane

First Published: Oct 11, 2019 09:59 IST