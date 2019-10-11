PM Modi and Chinese president Xi Jinping to go for sightseeing, cultural programme at Mahabalipuram

india

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 02:57 IST

The meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday in Chennai will be second informal summit between the two leaders. The Chinese President Xi Jinping will reach Chennai on October 11 post noon.

PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping will visit some of the UNESCO World Heritage sites in Tamil Nadu’s Mahabalipuram, which is 50 km away from Chennai. The two will also attend a cultural programme presented by Kalakshetra.

PM Modi will show President Xi some of the major historical sites in Mahabalipuram, which is famous for its temples and monuments built by the Pallava dynasty in the 7th and 8th centuries.

According to reports, the prime minister will host dinner for the Chinese president and the two will also attend a culture programme by Kalakshetra at the venue.

PM Modi and President Xi on October 12 will hold the second round of discussions between their delegations at the Fisherman’s Cove after which the Chinese leader will fly back.

Chinese President and PM Modi will not be signing any documents during their meet since the talks between the two leaders are informal.

Apart from PM Modi, the talks will be attended by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, while Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will also be there along with President Xi.

The reason behind choosing the World Heritage Site of Mahabalipuram for the second informal summit was PM Modi and President Xi’s shared interest in history and culture.

First Published: Oct 11, 2019 02:55 IST