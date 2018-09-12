Terrorists in truck fire at police check post on Jammu-Sringar highway

At least two to three terrorists in a truck opened fire at a police check post on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway Wednesday morning, injuring one Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) trooper, a senior police officer said.

The terrorists ran away after firing at the security personnel at Jhajjar Kotli check post, near the police station, on the highway around 8.10 am, the officer said.

The truck was intercepted and its driver and helper taken into custody. One AK rifle and three magazines recovered from the vehicle, police said

An alert has been sounded on the highway and army has rushed to the area. A chase has been launched for the militants by the police, army and the CRPF, police said, adding that a cordon and search operation was underway at Saketar near Katra crossing at the National Highway.

First Published: Sep 12, 2018 14:54 IST