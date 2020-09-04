Test centres around govt offices and weekly markets

india

Updated: Sep 04, 2020 22:58 IST

abhishek.dey@hindustantimes.com

New Delhi:The Delhi government will set up next week pop-up Covid-19 testing centres in and around central government offices in the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) area, and mobile ones in weekly markets held around the city, a senior government official said on condition of anonymity.

The centres are part of the government’s effort to scale up testing in Delhi, in light of an increase in cases and positivity rates. Over the past few days the number of tests have increased significantly from 24,198 according the state’s Tuesday bulletin to 36,219 according to the Friday bulletin, even as the positivity rate dipped from 9.55% to 8%. The number of tests was the highest for the third consecutive day.

The official said that the locations where the centres will be set up will be decided over the next few days. “The focus will be to make it convenient for central government employees in the city to get tested, even though the centres will be open for all,” added the official.

Weekly markets, once a common sight in Delhi, have been restarted on a “trial basis” according to the official, will also see on-site testing through mobile centres using vans that district authorities already have.

“This strategy is a part of a larger plan to scale up Covid-19 tests in the city,” the official explained. On August 26, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said the capital would double its testing from the around 20,000 level it was at the time and take it up to 40,000 in a week.

The official said that the temporary test centres would use rapid antigen kits which are capable of showing results within 45 minutes. Individuals who test negative despite having influenza-like symptoms will be sent for RT-PCR tests, he added

Delhi on Friday recorded 2,914 new Covid-19 cases taking the total number of cases recorded in the Capital to 185,220 so far. It also recorded 13 deaths, taking its death toll to 4,513.

Of the total 36,219 tests recorded on Friday, 8488 (23.43%) were RT-PCR tests and the remaining 27,731 were rapid antigen tests. Reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) tests are considered to be more accurate and the office of the Director General of Health Services in Delhi is working on a plan to increase the number and proportion of RT-PCR tests in the coming days, a second government official said, also on condition of anonymity.

Dr Lalit Kant, former epidemiology and communicable diseases head at the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), said: “It is a good thing that the government has scaled up testing. But they should rely more on RT-PCR tests at this juncture. Rapid antigen tests can be done aggressively in containment zones, in hospitals and among high-risk groups and special surveillance groups.”

Currently, 207 government dispensaries and 38 public hospitals in the city have Covid-19 rapid antigen testing facilities open for all, free of charge. Temporary test centres have been set up in the Anand Vihar inter-state bus terminal and New Delhi railway station, which witness a high footfall of migrants who are returning to the city as lockdown restrictions are eased. There are also centres outside the Delhi High Court , Supreme Court, and Delhi Secretariat buildings, said the second government official.

The first official said Delhi will reach the 40,000 tests-a-day mark in two to three days.

On Tuesday, Delhi lieutenant governor Anil Baijal directed officials to draft a policy to introduce a ‘test-on-demand’ programme, where people can call a helpline and fix an appointment at the nearest Covid testing centre without having to wait in a queue. He also directed the government to set up test centres near prominent construction sites in the city.