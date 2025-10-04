Search
Sat, Oct 04, 2025
New Delhi oC

Thalassemia, sickle cell patients in Jharkhand seek financial aid, medical facilities

PTI |
Updated on: Oct 04, 2025 04:43 pm IST

Thalassemia, sickle cell patients in Jharkhand seek financial aid, medical facilities

Ranchi, Children suffering from thalassemia, sickle cell and aplastic anaemia, accompanied by their parents, marched to the Raj Bhavan here on Saturday, urging the Jharkhand government to provide better treatment facilities and financial support.

Thalassemia, sickle cell patients in Jharkhand seek financial aid, medical facilities
Thalassemia, sickle cell patients in Jharkhand seek financial aid, medical facilities

The march was organised under the banner of 'Lahoo Bolega Blood', a state-level blood donation awareness organisation.

Organisation founder Nadeem said, "The march was carried out to draw the attention of the state government towards those suffering from thalassemia, sickle cell, and aplastic anemia."

He claimed around 11,000 people in the state are affected by thalassemia, sickle cell, and aplastic anemia.

"Most of them are from economically weaker sections and cannot afford the high cost of treatment. No proper survey or audit has been done by the state government to assess the actual number of patients," he claimed.

"Every month, 2 to 3 units of blood are required for a thalassemia patient. According to our survey, 2.6 lakh units of blood are required every year only for these patients," he said.

He said a bone marrow transplant, which is essential for curing these diseases, is not available anywhere in Jharkhand.

"The cost of the treatment, which is available only in cities like Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru, is around 35 lakh per patient," he added.

"Currently, Central Coalfields Ltd provides 10 lakh, the central government offers 3 lakh, and the state government contributes only 2 lakh. This is insufficient. We demand a clear policy and enhanced financial support from the state," he said.

"Every time, hospitals ask us to arrange donors. It is often difficult to find someone willing to donate. We urge the state government to ensure proper medical care, blood availability, lab testing, and also provide scholarships for students like us," she said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav and TVK Rally Stampede Live on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav and TVK Rally Stampede Live on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Thalassemia, sickle cell patients in Jharkhand seek financial aid, medical facilities
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On