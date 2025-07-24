Thane assault case: New video shows receptionist hit accused’s relative first

A new video surfaced on Wednesday in the Thane receptionist assault case, showing the receptionist striking the accused’s female relative just before he attacked her inside a private children’s hospital. During the argument, the receptionist allegedly hit Jha's sister-in-law. A new video of this act has added a fresh twist to the case before Jha's assault.(X)

Earlier, a widely shared video captured the accused, Gokul Jha, kicking the receptionist and dragging her by the hair across the reception area of Shree Bal Chikitsalaya in Kalyan East on Monday evening.

Jha allegedly turned violent after the receptionist denied him entry to the doctor’s room without an appointment. Police arrested him on Tuesday. However, the newly surfaced footage indicates the receptionist hit Jha’s sister-in-law moments before the assault.

HT.com couldn't independently verify the authenticity of this video.

After the incident, Jha fled and tried to alter his appearance by shaving his beard and trimming his hair. Locals caught him the next day and handed him over to the police.

Based on the woman’s complaint, Manpada police booked Jha under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for assault, using abusive language, and outraging a woman’s modesty.

While Jha was absconding, police detained his brother Ranjit and other family members who were at the hospital during the incident. The receptionist sustained serious injuries and is receiving treatment at a Dombivli hospital.

On Wednesday, the Kalyan District and Sessions Court sent Jha to two days of police custody.

Here's what happened

According to police, Gokul Jha had visited the hospital along with his wife, sister-in-law, and a child to consult a doctor.

The receptionist asked them to wait as the doctor was engaged with a pharmaceutical company representative. During this time, an argument allegedly broke out between the receptionist and Jha's family regarding the queue for patient admissions.

Amid the heated exchange, the receptionist is said to have struck Jha's sister-in-law on her earlobe. On learning about this, Jha stormed into the reception area and assaulted her.

However, the emergence of a new video showing the receptionist hitting one of Jha’s relatives moments before the assault has added a fresh angle to the case.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Dr Jitendra Gupta said, “A boy aggressively attacked the receptionist of a private clinic. No ordinary person can attack someone, especially a woman, in this manner. What he did is dangerous for society. The girl is undergoing treatment in our hospital.”

A senior Manpada police officer told PTI that the case is still being investigated and any further action will depend on the evidence gathered.

Meanwhile, the case has taken on a "migrants versus Marathi" angle, with political leaders demanding strict punishment for Jha.

Speaking to the media before Jha’s arrest, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena’s Thane and Palghar district president Avinash Jadhav said, “A migrant has beaten up a Marathi woman. We urge the police to take stringent action against him and arrest him.”

(With ANI, PTI inputs)