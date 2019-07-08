Thank you, says Amit Shah at dinner for India’s 2 ex-spy chiefs

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday hosted a dinner in honour of retired director, Intelligence Bureau, Rajiv Jain and Secretary, Research and Analysis Wings Anil Dhasmana.

Speaking on the occasion, Amit Shah thanked the two officers who have led the two spy agencies for more than two years and lauded their contribution in strengthening national security during their career spanning 40 years.

Jain and Dhasmana thanked the Home Minister for the gesture of hosting a dinner in their honour.

National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and Union Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba were also present along with top officers in the country’s security establishment apart from ministers of state G Kishan Reddy and Nityanand Rai.

Jain and Dhasmana had stepped down last month-end on the expiry of their extended tenure after Prime Minister Narendra Modi appointed Samant Kumar Goel as the next chief of India’s external spy agency, Research and Analysis Wing and Arvinda Kumar as the head of IB, the country’s domestic intelligence agency.

