Home / India News / ‘Thanks to Dr Randeep Guleria’: JP Nadda tweets after recovering from Covid-19

‘Thanks to Dr Randeep Guleria’: JP Nadda tweets after recovering from Covid-19

The BJP chief tested Covid-19 positive on December 13, soon after his visit to West Bengal.

india Updated: Jan 01, 2021, 14:34 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
After testing Covid-19 positive, JP Nadda was under home isolation since December 13. (Photo: Twitter)
After testing Covid-19 positive, JP Nadda was under home isolation since December 13. (Photo: Twitter)
         

BJP president Jagat Prakash Nadda on Friday informed that he and his family members have fully recovered from Covid-19. Thanking AIIMS director Randeep Guleria and his team for their dedication and support, the BJP chief posted a tweet on Friday along with a photo of himself.

 

The BJP chief tested Covid-19 positive on December 13, soon after his visit to West Bengal during which his convoy was attacked. He got tested after he reported some initial symptoms of Covid-19. His health was fine and he was put under home isolation on the advice of doctors. He also requested everyone who came in contact with him during his visits to several places to get tested.

JP Nadda was under the treatment of AIIMS team.

Farmers continue protests, say no question of withdrawing 2 demands
Farmers continue protests, say no question of withdrawing 2 demands
India lodges protest with Pakistan over Hindu temple's demolition
India lodges protest with Pakistan over Hindu temple’s demolition
TMC Foundation Day: Mamata Banerjee thanks 'Maa-Mati-Manush', party workers
TMC Foundation Day: Mamata Banerjee thanks ‘Maa-Mati-Manush’, party workers
Delhi: Exits to 4 Metro stations closed to control New Year's Day crowds
Delhi: Exits to 4 Metro stations closed to control New Year’s Day crowds
Dubai-based kingpin of cryptocurrency scam arrested from Delhi airport
Dubai-based kingpin of cryptocurrency scam arrested from Delhi airport
J-K police claim youth killed in Lawaypora were working for terrorists
J-K police claim youth killed in Lawaypora were working for terrorists
T Natarajan replaces injured Umesh Yadav in India Test squad vs Australia
T Natarajan replaces injured Umesh Yadav in India Test squad vs Australia
Watch: President Kovind, PM Modi, Delhi CM and others extend New Year wishes
Watch: President Kovind, PM Modi, Delhi CM and others extend New Year wishes
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEKarnataka Gram Panchayat ElectionFarmers Protest

