‘Thanks to Dr Randeep Guleria’: JP Nadda tweets after recovering from Covid-19

Updated: Jan 01, 2021, 14:34 IST

BJP president Jagat Prakash Nadda on Friday informed that he and his family members have fully recovered from Covid-19. Thanking AIIMS director Randeep Guleria and his team for their dedication and support, the BJP chief posted a tweet on Friday along with a photo of himself.

I thank everyone for their wishes, prayers and moral support during my illness. My family members and I have now fully recovered from COVID-19. We whole heartedly thank Dr Randeep Guleria,Dir AIIMS and his team for their dedication & continued support in these challenging times. pic.twitter.com/RPW88DEq5n — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) January 1, 2021

The BJP chief tested Covid-19 positive on December 13, soon after his visit to West Bengal during which his convoy was attacked. He got tested after he reported some initial symptoms of Covid-19. His health was fine and he was put under home isolation on the advice of doctors. He also requested everyone who came in contact with him during his visits to several places to get tested.

JP Nadda was under the treatment of AIIMS team.