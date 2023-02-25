Home / India News / Tharoor targets Jaishankar over foreign policy, China issue: 'Shocking to hear…'

Tharoor targets Jaishankar over foreign policy, China issue: 'Shocking to hear…'

ByKunal Gaurav
Feb 25, 2023 09:49 PM IST

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor was speaking at the party's 85th plenary session that kicked off on Friday in Raipur.

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Saturday said that India's foreign policy must return to being a consensual national endeavour with bipartisan agreement and support, lamenting that the Narendra Modi-led central government has reduced it to BJP's and Congress's foreign policy. Addressing the Congress' 85th plenary session in Raipur, Tharoor also criticised the government for “[refusing] to take the nation into confidence on vital foreign policy issues.”

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor addresses party's 85th plenary session.
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor addresses party's 85th plenary session.

“International affairs, foreign policy, was long seen as an area of national consensus in which there was no Congress foreign policy or BJP foreign policy, only Indian foreign policy and Indian national interests,” said the Lok Sabha member, who has also served as minister of state for external affairs in Congress-led government.

“This tradition has sadly been undermined by the Modi government, which speaks ill of its predecessors abroad and refuses to take the nation into confidence on vital foreign policy issues, including what is happening on the LAC with China,” he added.

Tharoor also expressed shock over external affairs minister S Jaishankar's recent statement “[implying] that China is too rich to stand up to.”

“We must demand that parliament be taken into confidence, that the nation be told what is our thinking about our vital national security interests. Foreign policy must again return to being a consensual national endeavour with bipartisan agreement and support,” Tharoor said.

The Congress leader also asserted that Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra was a huge success and it has revived the self confidence of the party cadres.

“The fact is that India's future is bright as long as Congress fights the good fight,” he said.

The Congress is set to pass a political resolution at the plenary session on Saturday with a vision document for the 2024 Lok Sabha election and a mission statement to “go all out to identify, mobilise and align like-minded secular forces” to take on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Besides the political resolution, the Congress will also deliberate and finalise two more resolutions – on economic and international affairs.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Kunal Gaurav

    Kunal Gaurav is a multimedia journalist with Hindustan Times, New Delhi. He handles daily editorial operations for the digital news desk, including news tracking, news prioritisation, writing and editing.

Topics
shashi tharoor congress
shashi tharoor congress
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 25, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out