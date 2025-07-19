The many troubling questions about upcoming MNV system

There’s a new system the government wants to quietly slip into India’s digital plumbing and it doesn’t come with an app. You won’t be asked to download anything. There’s no helpline. No pop-up screen seeking your permission. And yet, it could determine whether you get to log into your bank account, book a cab, or access your digital wallet. MNV promises to verify that the number you enter actually belongs to a real person. (Representative photo)

It’s called the Mobile Number Validation (MNV) Platform. Think of it as a central switchboard that silently checks whether your mobile number is active, valid, or suspicious—every time you try to use it on a digital platform. The goal, on the surface, seems simple and fair: crack down on fraud. India’s seen a surge in SIM-swap scams, fake loan apps, and numbers recycled by fraudsters. MNV promises to verify that the number you enter actually belongs to a real person.

If this works, banks could block bad actors before they steal your money. Platforms could avoid onboarding ghost customers. Telecom operators could finally weed out dormant SIMs. Done right, MNV has the potential to make the internet more trustworthy. But the devil, as always, is in the design.

Under the proposed framework, every company that uses your phone number (think Swiggy, Zomato, your bank, even your child’s school portal) will be legally required to check that number against a central government-run database. Every. Single. Time.

There won’t be a prompt or notification. You won’t know this check is happening. You could be verified without your knowledge. Or rejected without explanation. It will all happen invisibly, behind the scenes. No dashboard. No trail. Just a quiet gatekeeping mechanism between you and the digital world.

And that’s where the alarm bells begin.

Let’s say your number gets wrongly flagged. Maybe your SIM was inactive for a few days. Maybe you recently ported your number to another telco. Suddenly, you find yourself locked out of your UPI app. Or your bank flags your login as suspicious. Or you can’t book a train ticket. What then?

Here’s the worrying bit: The current draft does not show any clear way to fix it. No appeal process. No independent oversight. Your only option might be to call your telecom provider and hope someone helps. And if they don’t, too bad. That’s not how trust should work in a digital democracy.

Manoj Nair, a veteran of India’s technology ecosystem and a former official at ONDC, has spent decades building platforms across continents. His view is blunt: “You don’t need to read the fine print to know India’s track record on privacy is poor. We’re seeing one rushed policy after another, with barely any public debate, and an uncomfortable reliance on laws that allow for unchecked state surveillance.”

He’s not exaggerating. We’ve seen this pattern before: regulations framed as essential for security or digital order, but pushed through without real debate or public scrutiny.

In 2021, the government rolled out the IT Rules that gave itself wide powers to take down online content, trace messages, and regulate OTT platforms—rules that were never discussed in Parliament.

The Draft Telecom Bill followed, proposing sweeping powers to intercept messages and bringing chat apps like WhatsApp under state regulation—sparking industry and civil society concerns. Then came the Data Protection Act in 2023, passed without clause-by-clause discussion, allowing the government to exempt itself from the very law meant to safeguard our data.

All of it adds up to a troubling trend: security becomes the justification, but transparency is the casualty.

What’s particularly odd is that some of the problems MNV claims to fix—like customer service numbers that vanish after one call, or temporary VoIP lines used by fraudsters—don’t require this level of infrastructure. As Nair argues, these could be addressed by working directly with telecom operators and platforms, perhaps by mandating basic disclosures when truly in the public interest. “We don’t need a new agency to fix this,” he says. “Not unless the aim is something more than digital hygiene.” This isn’t an argument against reform. It’s a call for better reform.

We can imagine an MNV system that genuinely works for users:

1. One with a simple dashboard showing where and when your number was checked;

2. A fast, fair way to fix errors or flag abuse;

3. Scaled verification fees so startups aren’t crushed;

4. A public-facing audit mechanism to ensure it isn’t abused behind closed doors.

But none of those safeguards exist in the current draft. There’s no word on who will run the platform. Government officials? A private contractor? A hybrid team? There’s been no public consultation, no Data Protection Impact Assessment, and no roadmap for citizen control. And that silence, in a democracy, should never be treated as harmless.

The truth is, mobile numbers are now the key to everything—banking, health, education, work. Validating them may sound like a technical issue. But it’s deeply human. Because when the system makes a mistake, it doesn’t just block you from an app. It blocks you from your life.

The success of MNV won’t be measured by how many fraudsters it stops. It will be judged by how well it treats everyone else. Because if a KYC-based mobile fails, your app says nothing, and the helpline shrugs, the problem may not be your SIM at all. It may be buried inside a system no one told you about, but everyone must obey.