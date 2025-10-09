THE World University Rankings 2026: India second most-represented, IISc among top 250

New Delhi: India has ranked as the second most-represented country in the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2026, with its highest number of 128 institutions, up from 107 last year and just 19 in 2016. Among Indian institutions, the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore, continues to lead the country, retaining its position in the 201–250 band in the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2026.

India, which ranks behind the United States—with 171 institutions leading the list—is followed by Japan with 115 universities and Turkey with 109 universities.

The 22nd edition of the UK-based THE World University Rankings features 2,191 universities from 115 countries and territories, ranked on the basis of 18 performance indicators across five areas — teaching, research environment, research quality, international outlook, and industry impact — covering aspects such as learning, research strength, global engagement, and innovation. Beyond the rank 100, THE assigns universities to “rank bands” rather than specific positions.

Among Indian institutions, the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore, continues to lead the country, retaining its position in the 201–250 band in the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2026, the same as last year. The Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences (Chennai) made a jump, rising from the 401–500 band to the 351–400 band, becoming the second-highest ranked Indian university this year as it improved its scores on parameters like teaching (from 34 to 37.9), research environment (from 16 to 18.4), research quality (from 88.6 to 93.4), industry connect (from 19.4 to 20.4), and international outlook (from 71.8 to 72.5). Jamia Millia Islamia (New Delhi) also improved its standing, moving up from the 501–600 band last year to the 401–500 band in 2026, and the Shoolini University of Biotechnology and Management Sciences (Himachal Pradesh) maintained its position in the 401–500 band, together securing the third spot among Indian universities in this year’s global rankings.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Indore, Banaras Hindu University (BHU) Varanasi, KIIT University (Odisha), Lovely Professional University (LPU) Punjab, and University of Petroleum and Energy Studies (UPES) Dehradun are ranked in the 501–600 band.

Also Read: QS World University Rankings: IIT Delhi ranked 1st among Indian varsities

Delhi University (DU) has improved its ranking to the 601–800 band from the 801–1000 bracket last year. “These consistent gains reaffirm the dedication and collective effort of our faculty, students, staff, alumni, and stakeholders toward academic distinction and global relevance. The University’s integrated initiatives to nurture quality research, interdisciplinary learning, and international cooperation are yielding visible outcomes. We remain dedicated to building on this trajectory of progress to align with India’s vision for world-class universities,” DU vice-chancellor Yogesh Singh said.

Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), Chitkara University, Panjab University, Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology, Amity University, Malviya National Institute of Technology (MNIT), Symbiosis International University, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Patna, International Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Hyderabad, and VIT University are ranked in the 601–800 band. Birla Institute of Technology and Sciences (BITS) Pilani dropped to the 801–1000 band in THE rankings 2026 from the 601–800 band in 2025, as its score on the research quality parameter fell from 69.4 in 2025 to 66.9 in 2026.

“Indian institutions have yet to break into the top 200, but others below this rank are rising steadily. India’s progress has been driven by growing research influence and research excellence, and favourable demographics leading to an improved doctorates-awarded-to-academic-staff ratio. This in turn has helped improve the country’s research productivity scores,” THE said in a statement.

The University of Oxford in the United Kingdom has retained its position as world number one for the tenth consecutive year. Overall, the United States dominates the global top 10, securing seven spots, while the United Kingdom occupies the remaining three.