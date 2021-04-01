Theft in Mausi Maa temple near Jagannath Puri

Unidentified miscreants broke into a famous 14th century temple in Odisha’s Puri town late Wednesday night and decamped with ₹4,000, said police. The thieves stole the money from the donation box after entering the Mausi Maa temple, situated about 500 metres from the 12th century Jagannath temple, on Grand Road after cutting the lock on its main door.

"The robbers stole ₹4000 from the donation box. The initial report of ornaments and sarees being stolen from the temple is not true. We are investigating the incident," said Puri SP Kanwar Vishal Singh.

Goddess Mausima, also known as Ardhasoshini, plays an important role during the annual Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath. On the day of Bahuda Jatra, when the three chariots of Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra and goddess Subhadra are pulled back to the Jagannath temple, the chariot of Jagannath stops in front of Mausi Maa temple for a while. Here, Lord Jagannth accepts 'Poda Pitha', his favourite rice cake from Mausima, his aunt. The chariots of

Balabhadra and Subhadra are pulled to the main temple without any halt.

In January this year, robbers broke into 13th-century Sri Gopinathdev temple at Kakudia under Pipili area of Puri district and stole old metallic idols. The robbers were arrested last month.

Similarly, in December last year, at least 22 antique idols, some of them made up of Ashtadhatu alloy, were stolen from the 13th century Daksha Prajapati temple in Banpur town of Khurda district. The idols were made of ashtadhatu (alloy of gold, silver, copper, zinc, lead, tin, iron and mercury).