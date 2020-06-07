e-paper
These 10 states have 84% of India's Covid-19 cases

These 10 states have 84% of India’s Covid-19 cases

More than 6,300 deaths due to coronavirus have been reported in ten states out of the 6,642 fatalities across India.

india Updated: Jun 07, 2020 08:52 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Ten states that have 84 percent of coronavirus cases are Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu Delhi, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Karnataka and Bihar.
Ten states that have 84 percent of coronavirus cases are Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu Delhi, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Karnataka and Bihar.
         

Ten states with the highest number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) account for 84% of the country’s tally and 95% of the fatalities.

These states are Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu Delhi, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Karnataka and Bihar.

However, a higher number of Covid-19 tests per million population by a state may not necessarily mean more confirmed cases detected or high fatality rates.

For example, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Karnataka and Maharashtra have carried out the maximum Covid-19 tests per million population. But Delhi, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Rajasthan are among the top five states in terms of maximum confirmed cases per million.

Maharashtra, Gujarat, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal have recorded the highest number of deaths and account for 83% of the 6,600 fatalities across the country.

However, Gujarat, West Bengal, MP, Maharashtra and Delhi stand out in terms of case-fatality rate or number of deaths per 100 cases.

The 10 states with the highest number of Covid-19 cases together have reported more than two lakh cases of India’s tally of 2.36 lakh till June 6. Also, more than 6,300 deaths have been reported in these states out of the 6,642 fatalities across India.

