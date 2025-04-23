‘Think carefully before saying’: Doda SSP's appeal after Pahalgam terror attack

In the aftermath of the terror attack in Pahalgam, security has been heightened in the Doda region as well. Doda SSP Sandeep Mehta stated on Wednesday, "Following yesterday's event, we have made tight security arrangements..." Doda SSP Sandeep Mehta speaks on Pahalgam terror attack (Facebook)

He also appealed to the general public, noting that since emotions are running high, people should exercise caution and think carefully before expressing their opinions.

"Since emotions are running high in the wake of the incident, I request everyone to think carefully before saying something that could hurt the sentiments of any community...", he said. Informing about the situation, he said, "Everything is peaceful here as of now."

Following Tuesday's terror attack in Pahalgam that had left Kashmir Valley in deep mourning and the nation in collective grief, on Wednesday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah paid his tributes to the victims by laying a wreath at a poignant ceremony outside the Police Control Room in Srinagar.

The tragedy that has shaken not just Kashmir but the entire country took place yesterday, where innocent tourists were killed, making it one of the biggest terror attacks after the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019.

Earlier, on Tuesday, the Union Home Minister chaired a high-level security meeting with all the agencies following the Pahalgam terror attack after he reached Srinagar in the evening yesterday. He said earlier that those involved in this dastardly act of terror will not be spared.

Amit Shah also briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the incident.

"Anguished by the terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. My thoughts are with the family members of the deceased. Those involved in this dastardly act of terror will not be spared, and we will come down heavily on the perpetrators with the harshest consequences. Briefed PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji about the incident and held a meeting with the concerned officials via video conferencing," the Home Minister said in a post on X.

In New Delhi, PM Modi arrived in the national capital, cutting short his state visit to Saudi Arabia, following the terrorist attack. PM Modi was on a two-day State visit to Saudi Arabia at the invitation of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Moments after his arrival in Delhi, the Prime Minister held a briefing with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and other officials, in view of the recent terrorist attack in Kashmir's Pahalgam.

Meanwhile, in solidarity with the victims' families and condemnation of the attack, political parties as well as traders' unions in the region today have collectively called for a complete shutdown in the Kashmir valley. (ANI)