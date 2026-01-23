Think why states doing well without ‘double engine’: Stalin to PM Modi, points to non-BJP govts’ performance

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday launched a sharp attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his repeated call for a “double engine” government. Stalin said such a “dappa” (metal box) model has no place in the state. Stalin further accused the BJP of repeatedly acting against the interests of Tamil Nadu. (PTI)

Reacting to Modi’s remarks at an NDA rally in Maduranthakam, near Chennai, Stalin asked Modi to ponder how states such as Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Telangana, Karnataka, and West Bengal, where the “double engine has not entered”, have been registering growth.

Also read| 'Deepam' in TN, Sabarimala in Kerala: PM Modi's southward poll push focuses on temple rows

‘Growth Without a double engine’ The Prime Minister, while inaugurating the NDA’s assembly election campaign in Tamil Nadu, had urged voters to choose a state government that works “shoulder to shoulder” with the Centre.

This state-Centre sync is referred to by BJP leaders as “double engine”. Stalin mocked it as a “dappa” (Tamil for tin-box or bogey) model.

PM Modi said the state must be “freed from the clutches of the DMK” and called for a “double engine” government to drive development.