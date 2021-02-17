Third phase of gram panchayat poll begins in Andhra Pradesh

The third phase of gram panchayat elections started in Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday morning at 6.30 am.

In Machilipatnam city of Krishna district, elections is being held in the villages in 12 mandals.

Krishna district Collector, AMD Imtiaz is monitoring the election process from an election control room in his camp office. He appealed to voters to utilize their right to vote in a peaceful atmosphere.

The election is being held in 12 mandals of Machilipatnam revenue division in Krishna district for 196 Sarpanch posts and 1,440 ward members in Machilipatnam division, 29 Sarpanch posts, and 752 ward member positions became unanimous.

Total polling stations in the district are 2,246. Among them, sensitive stations are 638, hypersensitive stations are 506.

Also read| Andhra Pradesh urban local body polls to be held on March 10

Total voters 4,09,253, while the polling officials and staff are 5,978. The police officials and staff on election duty are almost 2,500.

The collector of the district said, "polling process will be held till 3.30 PM. After that counting process will be immediately started. Section 30 of the Police Act and Section 144 are in place. There is a ban on the conduct of victory rallies, meetings, and any kind of celebration."

The gram panchayat elections are being held in four phases across the state. The final phase of the elections will be held on February 21. Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) are the two main parties among others contesting this election.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON