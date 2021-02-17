Third phase of gram panchayat poll begins in Andhra Pradesh
The third phase of gram panchayat elections started in Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday morning at 6.30 am.
In Machilipatnam city of Krishna district, elections is being held in the villages in 12 mandals.
Krishna district Collector, AMD Imtiaz is monitoring the election process from an election control room in his camp office. He appealed to voters to utilize their right to vote in a peaceful atmosphere.
The election is being held in 12 mandals of Machilipatnam revenue division in Krishna district for 196 Sarpanch posts and 1,440 ward members in Machilipatnam division, 29 Sarpanch posts, and 752 ward member positions became unanimous.
Total polling stations in the district are 2,246. Among them, sensitive stations are 638, hypersensitive stations are 506.
Also read| Andhra Pradesh urban local body polls to be held on March 10
Total voters 4,09,253, while the polling officials and staff are 5,978. The police officials and staff on election duty are almost 2,500.
The collector of the district said, "polling process will be held till 3.30 PM. After that counting process will be immediately started. Section 30 of the Police Act and Section 144 are in place. There is a ban on the conduct of victory rallies, meetings, and any kind of celebration."
The gram panchayat elections are being held in four phases across the state. The final phase of the elections will be held on February 21. Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) are the two main parties among others contesting this election.This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rahul Gandhi says govt being overconfident about Covid-19, it's not over yet
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Asaram Bapu admitted to Jodhpur hospital after complaining of chest pain
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SC seeks Centre’s response on system to avert air crash on table top runways
- The Supreme Court issued a notice to the Centre and the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Mehta’s petition last September, but there was no response.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shivrani Lonia, her brother jumped into Sidhi canal to save 7 people
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SA, Brazil Covid-19 variants in India: All we know about the two mutations
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Suspicious object found on roadside in J&K's Rajouri
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Armaan Jain reaches ED office for questioning in TopsGrup money laundering case
- The ED had earlier searched Armaan Jain's premises as part of the probe into the case.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Risk of Covid-19 spread during ongoing wedding season, say experts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Third phase of gram panchayat poll begins in Andhra Pradesh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Telangana MP A Revanth Reddy's padayatra exposes Congress fault lines
- Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president N Uttam Kumar Reddy and Congress Legislature Party leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka stayed away from the public meeting organised at Raviryal for the grand culmination of Reddy’s march
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India, Russia hold talks, agree to work closely on UNSC issues
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SC denies registering suo motu contempt against Rajdeep Sardesai
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Toll in bus accident in Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi rises to 50
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kiran Bedi, removed as Lt Guv, thanks Centre for 'lifetime experience'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand glacier burst: 31 of 58 recovered bodies identified
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox