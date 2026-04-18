Third suicide at NIT Kurukshetra in a month sparks protests, admin announces ‘prep holidays’ till May 4

A second-year student was found dead at the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Kurukshetra, on Thursday, police said, marking the third suspected suicide at the institute this month and triggering student protests over alleged delays in response by authorities. Kurukshetra police said the 20-year-old student was from Bihar’s Buxar district. An autopsy was conducted in the presence of the family and the matter is under investigation (Getty Images)

Kurukshetra police said the 20-year-old student was from Bihar’s Buxar district. An autopsy was conducted in the presence of the family and the matter is under investigation. “An autopsy was conducted at LNJP hospital… and the body was handed over to the family. We are further investigating the matter,” a police spokesperson said.

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An NIT-Kurukshetra official said the institute had already initiated measures to review student mental health but the latest incident underlines the need to “strengthen support systems”.

Protesting students alleged administrative negligence, claiming delays in response. The institute did not address these allegations in its statement to HT.

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Students on Friday demanded a comprehensive inquiry, improved counselling services and stronger crisis-response mechanisms. A second-year BTech student cited academic pressure, financial stress and family expectations, coupled with inadequate institutional support, as key factors.

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A student council member said assigning faculty as mentors after earlier incidents reflected a lack of seriousness. “They have no professional experience in mental health,” the student said.

Gian Bhushan, in-charge of public relations at NIT, said a student delegation met the director on Friday. He said steps taken after the April 8 case included increased faculty-student interaction, identification of students needing counselling, hostel-level stress management activities, and enhanced surveillance through CCTV cameras and restricted access to vulnerable areas.

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The institute has announced “preparatory holidays” from April 17 to May 4. Students questioned the move, noting that classes scheduled until April 22 were cancelled despite incomplete syllabus coverage.

The latest death marks the fourth such case on campus in less than two months. A first-semester student was found dead on February 16, followed by incidents on March 31 and April 8.

A member of a three-member review committee set up by the Union education ministry said the recent incidents have prompted scrutiny of student support systems alongside governance and institutional functioning. The panel is expected to visit the institute next week.

The cases come amid wider concern over student mental health.

In March 2025, the Supreme Court set up a National Task Force on student suicides, and in January 2026 issued interim directions requiring institutions to report all unnatural deaths and refrain from penalising students over scholarship delays.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. A few major suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are 011-23389090 from Sumaitri (Delhi-based) and 044-24640050 from Sneha Foundation (Chennai-based).