This Bihar Ramlila has prominent characters, from Sita to Shiva, played by Muslims

The stage is set for the Ramlila — the dramatic re-enactment of the life of Hindu god Lord Ram performed in the run-up to Dussehra — in this small Bihar village, with Muslims plentiful among the performers, organisers and the audience.

Sheikh Mumtaz Ali, the director, has taken his routine place on stage with a mike in hand, chanting ‘chaupais’ (verses) of Hindu epic, the Ram Charit Manas, to prompt the characters for their next dialogues. His son, Akleem (19) is playing the role of Sita.

On Wednesday, the second day of holy Navaratri —the nine nights leading up to Dussehra -- the artistes are enacting the birth of Lord Ram and his three brothers.

Chants like ‘Siyavar Ram Chandra Ki Jai’ (Victory to Lord Ram, the husband of Sita) rent the air as spectators cheered the characters on stage, leaving any outsider oblivious to the fact that the crowd contains were many Muslims, from Sato Awanti village and around, who have been devotedly traveling miles since years to participate and watch the Ramlila.

The Ramlila at Sato Awanti village, situated 190 km from Patna in Kaimur district, is a long-standing exemplification of the region’s composite culture.

Villager elders said that Ramlila was started in the village in 1982 with efforts of the then sarpanch, Jamaluddin Ansari and Master Nurul Ansari. Though being devout Muslims, they revered Ram Charit Manas and its teachings, and listening to the epic poem, they believed, brought a positive change in a person, his family and eventually, the society.

“They called a meeting of villagers and expressed their desire to start a Ramlila. The idea was welcomed by people of both the communities who agreed to provide all help,” Ramlila ‘sanrakshak’ (patron) Suresh Singh recalled.

It was not easy to arrange the resources, stage, costumes, decoration and other necessary things in a remote village having no irrigation and electricity facilities those days. Still, the Ansaris and others struggled hard and did the shopping for all essential things from Varanasi and adjoining places before they kicked off the annual festival.

In the first show in 1982, Khursheed Alam played Ram and Jamaluddin Ansari played Kumbhakaran, while martial arts experts Khalifa Sadruddin Ansari and Shahabuddin Ansari directed and supervised the war scenes, a responsibility they are still fulfilling 36 years later.

The Ramlila is organized from 5 pm to 7.30 pm for a fortnight in the Hindu month of Ashwin and ends on Dussehra with the coronation ceremony of Lord Ram. People of both communities contribute every year and always try to give their best show, Singh said.

Of the crowd at the Ramlila, at least 35 percent are Muslims and their participation is increasing every year. This year, apart from director Mumtaz Ali and his son Akleem Sheikh playing Sita, Taukeer Ansari is acting as Kumbhakaran, Azad Ansari is enacting the character of Sumitra, Imran Ansari is playing Kaikeyee while Afzal Ansari is playing Lord Shiva.

Nurul Hoda Ansari forces the audience to break into laughter in his role of Uttanpaada (comedian). Just not elders, Muslim children too are actively involved and play role of soldiers of Lord Ram and Ravana’s armies.

Meanwhile, Guddu Tiwary plays Lord Ram, Yashwant Singh his younger brother Lakshman while Amit Singh is set well in the role of Hanuman. With his gruff and roaring voice, Ishwar Chandra Singh epitomizes the role of Ravana.

“Hindus of the village provide all help in organizing Muharram and Yome Paidayeesh. We celebrate Eid and all festivals together. I become surprised to read news about communal hatred in other parts of the country. How can a man hate another when we are creatures of one almighty father”, says Akleem.

“Mutual sharing, understanding and respect for each other’s religion are the unique selling point of our village with a population of around 7,000 people. Here we live like one family and do not allow anyone to spread hatred,” said the Ramlila manager, Jhabloo Upadhyay, a teacher by profession.

Ramgarh MLA Ashok Singh, who is a regular visitor at the festival, said that people of Sato Awanti have set an exemplary example of peaceful coexistence that’s worth emulating for everyone.

First Published: Oct 11, 2018 20:08 IST