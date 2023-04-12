Home / India News / ‘This gorgeous bird is meant to fly...’: BJP MP's appeal after 'Sarus' has emotional reunion with human friend

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Apr 12, 2023 12:50 PM IST

Sarus the crane, and his friend, Arif, have a ‘special’ story, tweeted Varun Gandhi.

Uttar Pradesh's now-famous Sarus crane must be set free and returned to its ‘friend,’ BJP MP Varun Gandhi said on Wednesday, a day after the bird had a reunion with its ‘man-friend' at the Kanpur zoo, on the completion of its 15-day quarantine period.

Mohammad Arif meets his 'friend' Sarus crane in Kanpur Zoo
“The story of Sarus and Arif is special! Their happiness on meeting each other shows that their love is pure. This gorgeous creature is made to fly in the free sky, not to live in a cage. Give him back his sky, his freedom and his friend,” Gandhi said in a tweet.

The video of Sarus meeting its friend, Amethi resident Mohammad Arif, went viral on social media. In the video, the crane is seen jumping in excitement in its enclosure on seeing Arif; it runs, chirps, spreads its wings, desperate to reach Arif, who is standing outside the enclosure in a protective gear.

What is the story of Sarus and Arif?

The bird was rescued by Arif, and shot into limelight due to their unique camaraderie. It was, however, taken away to Kanpur zoo to be quarantined for 15 days, after the case came to light. 30-year-old Arif, who looked after the crane for more than a year, was, on the other hand, booked for allegedly violating the Wildlife Act of 1972 (amended).

The separation from its friend had left Sarus ‘depressed.’

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

