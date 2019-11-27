Thorat, Patil may get deputy CM posts

india

Updated: Nov 27, 2019 00:07 IST

Mumbai: The three parties of the Maharashra Vikas Aghadi alliance are expected finalise a power-sharing pact in next few days, as the swearing in ceremony will be held on November 28.

While Shiv Sena’s supremo Uddhav Thackeray will lead the government as chief minister, Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) will each have a deputy chief minister in the cabinet.

Congress and NCP have appointed Balasaheb Thorat and Jayant Patil respectively as their legislative party leaders and both are expected to be the deputy CMs. The NCP has not yet revealed whether Ajit Pawar, who resigned as deputy CM earlier on Tuesday, would be a minister in the cabinet.

The parties have not yet finalised the number of ministerial berths to be shared between them.

Shiv Sena, which won the highest number of seats (56) in the state elections conducted in October, is expected to get upto 15 ministerial berths besides chief ministership. Congress may get 13 berths and the post of Speaker, while NCP is likely to settle for 14-15 berths, persons aware of the developments said. In the 288-seat assembly, the government can have a maximum of 43 ministerial berths, including that of the CM.

Power sharing discussions between the three parties were underway when the BJP staked claim to form the government, and former CM Devendra Fadnavis was sworn in as the new CM in the early hours of Saturday. Fadnavis, who is the first CM to complete a full term since the 1970s, resigned on Tuesday morning.

Persons with knowledge of the proceedings pointed out that the Shiv Sena was eyeing urban development and finance portfolios. It is also keen to get industries, public works, health and school education portfolios. The Congress, on the other hand, is keen on revenue, agriculture, social justice, housing, and rural development. The NCP is vying for home, irrigation, tribal development and is keen to retain the post of Chairman in the Legislative Council. Shiv Sena would want to retain the post of deputy chairman and deputy speaker, persons in the know said.

“We will soon come to know about the appointment of the deputy chief ministers and power sharing between the three parties,” Shiv Sena leader Anil Parab said.

