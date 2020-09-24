e-paper
'Those opposing agriculture bills are enemies of farmers': Shivraj Singh Chouhan

‘Those opposing agriculture bills are enemies of farmers’: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

During the ongoing monsoon session of Parliament, the two Houses passed Farmer’s Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 and Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020.

india Updated: Sep 24, 2020 07:32 IST
Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Bhopal
Farm bills will double the income of farmers and empower them, Chouhan said.
Farm bills will double the income of farmers and empower them, Chouhan said. (ANI Photo)
         

Stressing that agriculture bills will double farmers’ income, Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday said that those are opposing the legislations are “enemies of farmers” as they are misleading them.

“Farm bills will double the income of farmers and empower them. Those who are opposing the bills are enemies of the farmers and are misleading them. Why are they (Opposition) supporting the middlemen?” Shivraj said while talking to reporters here.

During the ongoing monsoon session of Parliament, the two Houses passed Farmer’s Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 and Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020.

A bill to amend the Essential Commodities Act was also passed.

