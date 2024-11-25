‘Those rejected by public, trying to…’: PM Modi's jibe at Opposition ahead of winter session

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday launched a scathing attack on the opposition, saying those who were rejected by people 80-90 times were trying to control Parliament by resorting to hooliganism for their own political gains. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the media upon his arrival on the first day of the winter session of the parliament in New Delhi on November 25. (Photo by Sajjad HUSSAIN / AFP)(AFP)

In his customary address before the start of the winter session, the Prime Minister said that such handful of people did not succeed in their intentions but people of the country observed their actions and punished them at an appropriate time.



“The people who have been rejected by the people, they try to control Parliament with ruckus. While they do not succeed and all of their behaviours are being counted by the people of the country,” said PM Modi.



His remarks came days after the BJP-led coalition secured a landslide victory in the Maharashtra assembly elections, winning 235 seats and leaving the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) with just 49 seats in the 288-member House.

Earlier, the BJP registered a surprise third consecutive victory in the Haryana polls, trouncing the Congress, which was billed as a pre-poll favourite.

“Parliament should have a healthy debate, but unfortunately, some individuals are attempting to control it for their own political benefit, resorting to disruptions and chaos,” he added.

Modi said he had been repeatedly urging opposition colleagues, and some also agreed that Parliament should function smoothly.

“Those who have been consistently rejected by the public also disregard the views of their colleagues and show disrespect for both their sentiments and democracy,” PM Modi said.

The Winter Session of Parliament began on Monday and will run until December 20.

PM Modi said that this is the final stretch of 2024, and the country is moving towards the new year with excitement. He added that this session of Parliament is special in many ways, with the most significant being the 75-year journey of the Indian Constitution.

“It marks the beginning of the 75th year of the Constitution, which is a momentous event for democracy, and tomorrow, the House will celebrate the start of this milestone,” he said.