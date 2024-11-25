Congress MP gives adjournment notice over Adani: 'Modi govt's silence undermines India's integrity'

Congress MP Manickam Tagore on Monday gave an adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha, demanding a discussion on the indictment of Adani Group in the United States. Congress leader Manickam Tagore

The Congress politician said in the notice that the Narendra Modi government's silence on the matter undermines India's integrity and global reputation.

"The Modi government's silence on this matter undermines India's integrity, economy, and global reputation. Accountability must be ensured. The prime minister must answer the questions on his friendship with Adani and the Adani scandal," the notice said, according to ANI.

The Winter Session of Parliament will start today. The Congress has demanded discussions on the Adani controversy and Manipur violence.

Congress MP Manish Tewari also gave the adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha, demanding discussion on the "impact on India as a business destination and the robustness of our regulatory and oversight processes, following two indictments in the United States against the Adani conglomerate."

Gautam Adani and seven other people were last week charged in the United States with allegedly agreeing to pay around $265 million in bribes to Indian government officials. The charges are related to alleged payments to obtain contracts linked to India's largest solar power project.

The Adani Group has said the accusations are baseless and that it will seek "all possible legal recourse".

"The allegations made by the US Department of Justice and the US Securities and Exchange Commission against directors of Adani Green are baseless and denied," the Adani conglomerate said in a statement.

In the wake of the indictment, Adani Group's 10 listed stocks lost $27.9 billion in market value over two sessions last week, Reuters reported.