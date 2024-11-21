Adani Group reacts to US ‘bribery’ charges against Gautam Adani: ‘Baseless’

Gautam Adani charged in US: The Adani Group on Thursday rejected charges made by United States prosecutors that its chairman Gautam Adani had paid more than $250 million in bribes to secure lucrative government contracts. Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani during an event in Nagpur.(PTI)

"The allegations made by the US Department of Justice and the US Securities and Exchange Commission against directors of Adani Green are baseless and denied," the Adani conglomerate said in a statement.

US prosecutors have charged billionaire Gautam Adani for allegedly being part of a scheme to pay over USD 250 million (about ₹2,100 crore) bribe to Indian officials in exchange of favourable terms for solar power contracts.

Commenting on the development, the Adani group spokesperson pointed to US Department of Justice statement said “the charges in the indictment are allegations and the defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty”.

"The Adani Group has always upheld and is steadfastly committed to maintaining the highest standards of governance, transparency and regulatory compliance across all jurisdictions of its operations. We assure our stakeholders, partners and employees that we are a law-abiding organisation, fully compliant with all laws," the spokesperson added.

What are the charges against Gautam Adani?

