Sunday, Jan 05, 2020
‘Those with sticks are students, no mob outside JNU campus at present’: Delhi Police

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has spoken to Delhi police commissioner Amulya Patnaik and enquired about the law and order situation in JNU. The Home Minister instructed him to take necessary action.

india Updated: Jan 05, 2020 22:31 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
It was a fight between two student groups who vandalized hostels, damaged property and indulged in violence. At least seven students from both sides were moved to a hospital, Delhi Police said.
It was a fight between two student groups who vandalized hostels, damaged property and indulged in violence. At least seven students from both sides were moved to a hospital, Delhi Police said.(HT PHOTO.)
         

On receiving a written complaint from the JNU administration reporting violence and asking the police to restore law and order on campus, Delhi Police personnel entered the Jawaharlal Nehru University on Sunday and shifted at least seven injured students to a hospital, DCP southwest Devender Arya said.

“It was a fight between two student groups who vandalized hostels, damaged property and indulged in violence. At least seven students from both sides were moved to a hospital. Those seen with sticks in pictures and videos are also students,” Arya said.

At present, there is no mob outside the Jawaharlal Nehru University.

“We will register a case accordingly,” the DCP (southwest) said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has spoken to Delhi police commissioner Amulya Patnaik and enquired about the law and order situation in JNU. The Home Minister instructed him to take necessary action. Shah has also ordered an enquiry to be carried out by a Joint CP level officer and asked for a report to be submitted as soon as possible, according to a tweet from the home ministry .

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal expressed shock and concern at the violence which erupted at the Jawaharlal Nehru University which left the university’s students union president Aishe Ghosh badly injured and bleeding. The chief minister also spoke to Delhi’s Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and urged him to direct the police to restore order at the varsity. “He has assured that he is closely monitoring the situation and taking all necessary steps,” Kejriwal said in a tweet.

Members of JNU students’ union and ABVP clashed on the university campus on Sunday evening. It reportedly happened during a public meeting organised by the JNU Teachers’ Association.

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) members however, have denied any involvement in Sunday’s violence, according to a statement by ABVP members.

