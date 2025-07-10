Search
Thursday, Jul 10, 2025
New Delhi oC

Thousands of poultry deaths reported in Odisha district amid fears of bird flu

ByDebabrata Mohanty
Updated on: Jul 10, 2025 10:58 AM IST

Over the past several days, several poultry farms in Puri district have reported an unusual number of deaths.

Five months after bird flu cases were reported in several poultry farms in Odisha’s coastal Puri district, the region is once again witnessing concern, with over 500 poultry deaths recently reported and claims suggesting more than 5,000 bird deaths over the past week.

A worker feeds chickens at a poultry farm. (PTI)
A worker feeds chickens at a poultry farm. (PTI)

Veterinary department officials in Puri said over the past several days, several poultry farms in the district have reported an unusual number of deaths amid concerns of a bird flu outbreak.

“The deaths have been reported mostly from several villages of Delang area. Though poultry farm owners claim the deaths to be due to avian influenza, we are yet to get a confirmation. We have sent samples of chicken droppings and blood to the National Institute of High-Security Animal Disease, Bhopal for confirmation,” Puri district chief veterinary officer Dr Sarat Kumar Behera.

Officials said thousands of chicken deaths have been reported in villages like Amula, Sishuapada, Gediput, Matiapada, Beguniapada, Singhabrahmapur, Tinpur and Gadmotata of Delang block. District Chicken Farmers Development Forum advisor Ashok Pradhan said the government should provide assistance to the affected chicken farmers.

In February this year, an outbreak of bird flu or avian influenza was reported from Pipili area of Puri prompting the authorities to cull more than 11,700 chickens after detecting the H5N1 strain of avian influenza. Avian influenza, commonly called ‘bird flu’, is a viral infection that spreads in birds but can sometimes spread to humans.

Avian influenza A virus subtype H5N1 Influenza A(H5N1) is the most common cause of bird flu in humans. However, recently, bird flu in humans has been found due to H7N7 and H7N9 strains of the influenza.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Bharat Bandh Today Live and Jaguar Fighter Jet Crash on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Bharat Bandh Today Live and Jaguar Fighter Jet Crash on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Thousands of poultry deaths reported in Odisha district amid fears of bird flu
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On