Threat to cut in 35 pieces and sleepless nights: Prayagraj groom recounts wedding horror

A wedding in Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh turned into a nightmare for the groom as he got death threats from the bride on their wedding night, revealing she wanted to be with her lover. The groom said he would stay awake, fearing that he would be stabbed in his sleep.(Representational)

26-year-old Captain Nishad married Sitara, daughter of Lakshmi Narayan Nishad from Karachhana Deeha village, on April 29. The bride came to her in-laws' house in ADA Colony, Prayagraj, the next day. But nobody knew what was about to unfold.

“Touch me and you’ll be found in 35 pieces. I belong to Aman," warned Sitara as she sat silently in one corner of the room, holding a sharp knife under the veil. These were the first words Captain Nishad heard from his newlywed bride on their wedding night in Prayagraj, according to a News 18 report.

Three terrifying nights for the groom followed, filled with threats, fear, and humiliation.

A grand reception was held on May 2 for the couple, and guests came to bless them with lifelong happiness. But unbeknownst to all, days of horror had begun to unfold inside the couple’s room.

“When I entered the room, she was sitting quietly, completely veiled, and holding a knife," Nishad recounted. And then came the threat of chopping him into 35 pieces.

“That entire night, I sat on the sofa while she stayed on the bed with the knife. I didn’t dare sleep," he said.

According to Nishad, the ordeal went on for three nights. The bride would only sleep after midnight, and the groom said he would stay awake, fearing for his life. He did not want to become a headline like the recent cases reported in the media.

Unable to take it anymore, Nishad opened up about the ordeal with his parents a day after the couple's reception. The family confronted Sitara, who admitted everything.

“I love Aman. I only married because I was forced to. I want to live with him—only he has the right to spend a wedding night with me," she reportedly said.

According to Ram Asare Nishad, the groom’s father, the family immediately called Sitara’s parents and informed them of the situation. A formal meeting between both families was held on May 25 in the presence of local elders, during which she was asked to forget her lover and accept the marriage. The mediators even prepared a written compromise in which Sitara agreed to stay with Nishad. But she continued the same treatment of her husband in private until she slipped out one night.

Sitara’s escape into the night

Sitara eventually escaped her in-laws' home on the night of May 30. She jumped the rear wall of the house as the main gate was locked, and she didn't have the key.

According to the CCTV footage, Sitara was seen limping away around midnight.

“No one saw it coming. She didn’t have the key to the gate, so she climbed the wall," said Ram Asare.

The family said that she went straight to her lover while they continued dealing with the police and society.

“She ran straight into the arms of Aman. Now we are left dealing with shame, police rounds, and endless questions from society."