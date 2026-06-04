Three arrested in ₹43 lakh digital arrest cyber fraud case in Gurugram

Three men have been arrested in Gurugram in connection with a ₹42.92 lakh digital arrest case here, while two other accused were earlier arrested in the same case, police said on Wednesday. A case was registered under the relevant sections at the Cyber Crime Police Station (West). (Sanchit Khanna/Hindustan Times file photo)

According to the police, on May 12, a person filed a complaint stating that between May 7 and May 11, an individual posing as a CBI officer digitally arrested him and, through intimidation and threats, fraudulently induced him to transfer a total of ₹42.92 lakh via RTGS.

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Based on the complaint, a case was registered under the relevant sections at the Cyber Crime Police Station (West), they added.

The accused were identified as Suhail Akhtar, Anas Ansari and Usman, residents of Roorkee, Haridwar in Uttarakhand. Akhtar and Ansari were arrested from Roorkee on June 2, while Usman was arrested from Roorkee on June 3, the police said.

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Earlier, two other accused, Avdhesh, a resident of Village Kinana, District Jind and Manoj Kumar, a resident of Rewari in Haryana, were arrested on May 17 in connection with the same case.

"During police interrogation, it was revealed that Avdhesh, Kumar and Akhtar were the account holders into whose bank accounts the defrauded money was transferred. In return, they received payment for allowing their accounts to be used," the police said.

Ansari and Usman allegedly withdrew the cash on commission and handed it over to another person. Further investigation is underway, they added.