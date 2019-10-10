e-paper
Three children drown in Bengal as boat capsizes

Of the 14, eleven managed to swim to safety. This is the second boat tragedy in the district within a span of six days. On October 3, four persons had died when their boat capsized in the Mahananda river.

india Updated: Oct 10, 2019 03:10 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Berhampore
The deceased have been identified as Prem Kumar Mondal (11), Debraj Mondal (8) and Khushi Mondal (7).
The deceased have been identified as Prem Kumar Mondal (11), Debraj Mondal (8) and Khushi Mondal (7). (HT image)
         

In another boat tragedy within a week in the district, three children drowned on Tuesday night when their boat capsized in a water body in Baishnabnagar area of Bengal’s Malda.

Local divers helped recover the bodies which were sent for autopsy. A case of unnatural death has been registered.

The deceased have been identified as Prem Kumar Mondal (11), Debraj Mondal (8) and Khushi Mondal (7).

On Tuesday evening, people from Bhuban Mondal Para went to Chakbahadurpur to watch idol immersion. Around 7 pm, some villagers boarded a boat from Mahendra Mondal Para to return to Bhuban Mondal Para.

Krishnapur gram panchayat upa-pradhan Rathindranath Mondal said, “The boat capsized in a water body that had formed following the recent flooding. The area remains dry during the summers. On Tuesday evening, 14 persons boarded the boat at Chakbahadurpur.”

Of the 14, eleven managed to swim to safety. This is the second boat tragedy in the district within a span of six days. On October 3, four persons had died when their boat capsized in the Mahananda river.

Rajasthan accident: 7 bodies recovered

The death toll in mishaps during the immersion of idols in Chambal and Parvati rivers in Rajasthan was on Wednesday reported at 10, police said. Bodies of seven people have been recovered and search for the other three is on, they said. The people were swept away by strong currents of the Chambal river during idol immersion in separate incidents.

First Published: Oct 10, 2019 03:10 IST

