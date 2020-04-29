e-paper
Home / India News / Three daily labourers in Odisha killed in stone quarry mishap

Three daily labourers in Odisha killed in stone quarry mishap

The deceased have been identified as Bhakta Parida, Namita Naik and Pankaja Dash. While Bhakta was a resident of Bikrampur village in Khollikote area, Namita and Pankaja were staying in Tanganapani village at the outskirts of Berhampur city.

india Updated: Apr 29, 2020 05:26 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Bhubaneswar
Police reached the spot and sent the bodies to a hospital for post-mortem. (Representative Image)
Police reached the spot and sent the bodies to a hospital for post-mortem. (Representative Image)(AFP Photo)
         

Three labourers, including two women working in a stone quarry of Odisha’s Ganjam district were killed after they were crushed by large pieces of rocks when a part of the quarry collapsed on them on Tuesday.

Berhampur SP Pinak Mishra said a portion of the stone quarry caved in and fell on the labourers working at the quarry near Bhatkumarada village under Purushottampur police station area. The quarry had started operating after government eased lockdown norms for roads and house construction works.

Police reached the spot and sent the bodies to a hospital for post-mortem. A case of culpable homicide have been registered in the case.

