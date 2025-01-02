Menu Explore
Three found dead in Jammu guest house, asphyxiation suspected

PTI |
Jan 02, 2025 10:39 AM IST

J-K: 3 found dead in guest house in Bhaderwah, police suspect asphyxiation

Three people were found dead under suspicious circumstances in a guest house in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district, officials said.

Three bodies were discovered at a guest home in the Doda area of Jammu and Kashmir under mysterious circumstances.(PTI file photo/representative)
Three bodies were discovered at a guest home in the Doda area of Jammu and Kashmir under mysterious circumstances.(PTI file photo/representative)

A charcoal heater was found in the room and the trio could have died due to asphyxiation, they said.

According to police, a man informed them that his sibling, who had gone to Bhaderwah, was not responding to calls. Police tracked the location of his brother's mobile phone late Wednesday night and dispatched a team, they said.

The team traced the vehicle of the complainant's brother and found that they had booked a room at the Royal Inn guest house in Bhaderwah, the officials added.

Also read: Four JeM terror associates held in south Kashmir: Police

After repeatedly knocking on the door of the room and receiving no response, police broke it open and found three people unconscious, they said.

Teams of doctors and forensic experts were called to the scene and the doctors declared all three dead, the officials said.

The exact cause of the deaths is yet to be determined, but Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Doda, Sandeep Mehta, said initial investigations point to asphyxiation.

A charcoal heater was found inside the room, suggesting that it may have caused the asphyxiation but forensic reports are awaited and further investigations are underway, the SSP added.

Also read: Nuh police on high alert after explosion at Aravalli hillock

The deceased have been identified as Mukesh Kumar, Ashutosh and Sunny Choudhary, all residents of Jammu.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
