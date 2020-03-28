e-paper
Home / India News / Three fresh Covid-19 cases detected in West Bengal, all are women

Three fresh Covid-19 cases detected in West Bengal, all are women

Total number of positive coronavirus cases in Bengal has reached 18

india Updated: Mar 28, 2020 23:09 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Kolkata
All positive cases detected in Bengal on Saturday are women.
All positive cases detected in Bengal on Saturday are women. (HT Photo/Samir Jana)
         

Three more fresh Covid-19 cases were detected in West Bengal on Saturday taking the total number of positive coronavirus cases in the state to 18, said a state official.

Test Results of at least 22 patients, who are presently quarantined in various hospitals, were still awaited till reports last came in. Till date only one person, a 57-year-old man, has died in the state.

Two of the three women who tested positive on Saturday were from an extended family. While one is 76-year-old, another is 56-year-old. The duo came in touch with a previously identified Covid-19 patient, who is presently undergoing treatment in a private hospital in Kolkata.

“The duo was also in hospital quarantine over the past few days,” said a top official of the state health department.

The third woman identified with the disease late Saturday evening was a resident of a north Bengal district. Further details of the case were awaited.

More than 35,000 people were under home and hospital quarantine in the state till Saturday. Till Friday the number of people quarantined was around 25,000. At least 68 fresh patients were admitted in various hospitals on Saturday.

tags
top news
